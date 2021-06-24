Protesters want Tokyo Olympics canceled over COVID-19 concerns

The Ministry of Health has asked states to identify Covid vaccination centers dedicated to Tokyo athletes.© TBEN. The government on Tuesday asked all governments in the states and territories of the Union to identify dedicated COVID-19 vaccination centers for the Indian contingent bound for the Tokyo Olympics. The Indian Olympic Association has said the country will likely send 190 members, including more than 120 athletes, to the Tokyo Olympics, which will open on July 23. “Athletes, coaches, support staff and Olympic Games delegate members should be fully immunized, including with a second dose of Covishield vaccine before departing for the Games,” said the Secretary of Health for the Olympics. ‘Union, Rajesh Bhushan, in a letter to the Chief Secretaries of all States and Union Territories.