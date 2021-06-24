Cancel
Protests

Protesters want Tokyo Olympics canceled over COVID-19 concerns

By Newsy Staff
WTVF
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe summer Olympics are one month away, but the road to clinching gold has been anything but smooth. Hundreds of protesters in Tokyo say they want to see the games canceled over concerns of spreading COVID-19. The Japanese government lifted emergency coronavirus measures in Tokyo just five weeks before the...

www.newschannel5.com
