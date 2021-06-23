Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in

Who Wouldn't Want To Start Their Day With This Breakfast Lasagna?

By Reach Guinto
Food Beast
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThis breakfast lasagna is the tweet. That’s it. ?Immigrant Son Caffé, Ventura, CA pic.twitter.com/XGoaBLFYkV. Immigrant Son Caffé in Ventura, California is no stranger to the viral spotlight. Back in January of 2020, they honored the late and great Kobe Bryant's tragic death by serving their coffee with images of the Laker great and his daughter, Gianna, as the latté art. The coverage and feedback was tremendous, putting many on to the quaint Ventura cafe.

www.foodbeast.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Lasagna#Art#Breakfast#Food Drink#Laker#Immigrant Son
Related
RecipesPosted by
The Independent

Four last minute Father’s Day breakfasts

I don’t want to alarm you, but Father’s Day is just around the corner. If you need an emergency plan of action, you might want to try one of these breakfast recipes from SORTEDfood.The online food community was founded in 2010 when three of the founders started university and realised they couldn’t cook. Fortunately, the fourth founder was training to be a chef and stepped in to save the day. The first recipes were scribbled on the backs of beer mats before making the leap to social media and YouTube.Co-founder Jamie Spafford says: “SORTEDfood is a true story of friendship...
Recipesthebuzzmagazines.com

Zucchini Lasagna

Click the Buzz Me button to receive email notifications when this writer publishes a new article or a new article in this column is published. Lasagna is generally something to be served in the cold of winter. But when you substitute super-thin slices of zucchini for the noodles, you wind up with a layered casserole that is perfectly suited to summer – summer lasagna, if you will.
RestaurantsFast Casual

Cracked Eggery has breakfast for days — and nights

After serving artisan egg sandwiches and other egg-inspired cuisines from a food truck for the past two years in Washington D.C., Cracked Eggery is hatching its first brick-and-mortar concept. The 1,609-square-foot restaurant — designed by architecture and design firm //3877 and opening this summer at 1211 Connecticut Ave., NW —...
Recipespurewow.com

31 Mediterranean Diet Breakfast Recipes to Start Your Day Right

When we hear the word “diet,” we think restricted calories, hunger pangs and way too many carrot sticks. But the Mediterranean diet is the anti-diet—it’s all about filling your plate with whole grains, vegetables, fruit, beans, low-fat dairy, nuts, fish, lean red meat and olive oil. Not only is it a heart-healthy way of eating, it’s even been scientifically proven to boost your mood. Here are 31 Mediterranean diet breakfast recipes to start your day deliciously. (Wait until you try the morning soft serve.)
RecipesTexarkana Gazette

Pita, chickpea breakfast tastes great all day

Our travels around the world have taught us many things, but one lesson is clear: Breakfast in one country makes a wonderful dinner in another. In Beirut, chickpeas, yogurt, pita and tahini make a crunchy, velvety salad that's good any time of day. This dish is known as fatteh in the Levant, where as breakfast it is intended to turn the previous day's stale pita bread into a hearty meal.
RecipesLancaster Farming

Cheesy Lasagna

9 lasagna noodles, cooked (or 3 cups spaghetti noodles, cooked) Fry ground beef with onion and salt to taste. Add parsley, breadcrumbs, ketchup and brown sugar. In a pan, melt butter. Whisk in flour. Cook until bubbly. Add milk slowly until thick. Add cheeses. Layer 1/2 lasagna noodles in 9x13-inch...
Celebritieswarm1069.com

Wouldn’t you “Adore” a Harry Styles-themed spa day?

It’s common for stars’ hometowns to honor them with plaques and statues, but Harry Styles‘ hometown has decided to honor him with — a spa day?. The SpaSeekers spa booking service is now offering a Watermelon Sugar High Spa Day at the Abbey Hotel in Redditch, England, where the singer was born. Sadly, this doesn’t mean that a Harry lookalike will give you a massage, but it’s still pretty cool.
Recipesmommyskitchen.net

Easy Lasagna Freezer Meal

A simple Lasagna made in freezer friendly disposable pans! Cook once, eat twice. Freezer meals are wonderful to have on hand when unexpected guests drop by or when you're just too busy to cook. My family loves easy freezer meals, but of course I love them the most. I mean, who doesn't love having dinner in arms reach.
Posted by
NewsTalk 1290

POLL: As a Drinker, Would You Date Someone Who Didn’t Drink?

I would think most non-drinkers (especially recovering alcoholics) wouldn’t be interested in dating someone who drinks, but what about drinkers’ dating preferences?. I’ve never really given it any thought, but as a drinker, I guess I would rather that my partner also drank. However, it wouldn’t be a deal-breaker for me if she didn’t drink. My wife likes to have a few drinks with me, but I definitely wouldn’t leave her if she quit.
Nutrition1069morefm.com

A New Health Study Says Start Eating Chocolate for Breakfast

I feel like we’re gonna find out Willy Wonka was behind this report. Because how is this possible? A new scientific study just came out that found it might be a good idea to start eating chocolate for breakfast. It specifically looked at the effects in older women. And we’re...
Lakewood Township, NJthelakewoodscoop.com

Why Wouldn’t You Want to Win $10,000 in Groceries?

The annual Tomchei Shabbos Summer Raffle Giveaway is well underway, as one of the most popular and anticipated raffles in Lakewood, due to the fact that one winner will win a $10,000 grocery shopping spree. Why shouldn’t it be you? The Tomchei Shabbos Summer Raffle will entitle one fortunate winner...
TV & VideosPosted by
Amomama

Daily Joke: A Guy Walks into a Bar

Today’s #jokeoftheday is about a guy who walked into a bar and realized that he was alone. However, he soon started getting a barrage of compliments about his looks. One day, a man walks into a bar to enjoy a drink and catch the game. However, upon entering the bar, he realized he was the only one present. He is surprised but heads to the bar to get his drink.
NFLPosted by
Audacy

Giselle Bündchen, 40, defines 'Heaven' in sun-soaked beach photo

Gisele Bündchen has revealed what "Heaven" means to her. The Brazilian supermodel spent some time soaking up rays at the beach — and being grateful for the simple pleasure. On Sunday, Bündchen, 40, shared her appreciation of the moment in a sun-soaked photo that she posted to Instagram. “Sunday, summer...
RelationshipsPosted by
Amomama

Husband Forgets to Log Out from Facebook, Wife Takes a Peek – Subscriber Story

When Mary's husband, Josh, started going home late every evening, she suspected that something was wrong. So she couldn't resist the temptation to check his Facebook chat. Josh and Mary are a happily married couple. Although they're not wealthy, the two were blessed with great careers and a strong and healthy relationship. Mary felt secure with Josh, who was a very attentive and caring husband.