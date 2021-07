Big Tech was under the microscope again on Capitol Hill on Wednesday. The House Judiciary Committee had a lengthy markup on six antitrust bills aimed at curbing certain practices by tech companies, like acquiring other companies that pose a competitive threat, think like Facebook buying Instagram in 2012. Five of those bills now move out of committee, but it's far from a clean process moving forward. Gigi Sohn, Distinguished Fellow at Georgetown Law Institute for Technology Law, joins Cheddar Politics to discuss.