In April, the United States Supreme Court heard argument in a case that could have changed the school law landscape. The issue before the court was whether the Mahanoy Area School District in Pennsylvania had violated the First Amendment rights of a student when it suspended her from the cheerleading team for vulgarities she posted on Snapchat after she did not make the varsity squad. Would the court affirm the Third Circuit and provide even greater protection to a students’ First Amendment right to speak or would it give more power to the school to regulate a student’s speech when not on campus?