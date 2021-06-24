DDC Church / Oh Jongsang

BENEFICIAL LANDSCAPES, Nebraska Statewide Arboretum. As gardeners, we make decisions every day about what stays, what goes and what will take its place. Being faced with constant predicaments means we’re bound to get it wrong some of the time; in fact, the longer someone’s been at it, the more embarrassing notches go on the belt. A garden is a living rather than static thing and never entirely within our control. For gardeners, this unsettling process of working toward one result and having something altogether different happen in the meantime ultimately moves us from novice toward master. It requires constant flexibility; there are no masters on this road, just humbler gardeners. Long-time Nebraska landscape architect Steven Rodie says plants regularly “make a liar out of him.” So too do they defy and befuddle the rest of us. There must be something we enjoy about the garden as an unbounded source of the unexpected, or else we would have gotten out of the game a long time ago. All that excitement certainly keeps us at NSA on our toes—even with over 40 years of collective wisdom wafting through the halls, our staff admit that we get stumped regularly. As proof, here’s a selection of planting puzzles inspired by gardening-gone-wrong stories we’ve endured just recently. Follow along to decide how you would handle each situation, and whether it aligns with what we ended up doing.