Protesters want Tokyo Olympics canceled over COVID-19 concerns

By Newsy Staff
San Diego Channel
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe summer Olympics are one month away, but the road to clinching gold has been anything but smooth. Hundreds of protesters in Tokyo say they want to see the games canceled over concerns of spreading COVID-19. The Japanese government lifted emergency coronavirus measures in Tokyo just five weeks before the...

Public Healthdoctorslounge.com

Ahead of Tokyo Olympics, Japan Eases COVID-19 Restrictions

Last Updated: June 17, 2021. Experts say it is crucial to accelerate the vaccine rollout for the Olympics to be safe. THURSDAY, June 17, 2021 (HealthDay News) -- A coronavirus state of emergency in Tokyo and six other areas will be downgraded when it expires on Sunday as new daily cases continue to decline, the Japanese government said Thursday.
Public Healththebharatexpressnews.com

Tokyo government begins COVID-19 vaccination for Olympic workers and media

The Tokyo Metropolitan Government on Friday began coronavirus vaccinations for staff and members of the media who will work at the Tokyo Olympics and Paralympics this summer. The metropolitan government, which has set up a vaccination center in its main building in the capital, aims to vaccinate around 2,500 people per day until the end of August using doses of Pfizer Inc. vaccine provided by the International Olympic Committee.
SportsCNBC

Tokyo Olympics chief wants to allow up to 10,000 Olympics spectators

Tokyo 2020's organizing committee chief, Seiko Hashimoto, said on Friday she wants to allow thousands of Olympics spectators. That may set up a possible clash with Japan's top medical adviser, Shigeru Omi, who media said is urging no crowds as the least risky option during a pandemic. Japan is pushing...
Sportswashingtonnewsday.com

Plans to webcast the Olympics from six Tokyo locations have been canceled.

Plans to webcast the Olympics from six Tokyo locations have been canceled. Plans to show the Olympics on giant screens at six locations throughout Tokyo have been scrapped as fears of a coronavirus pandemic increase despite one of the slowest vaccination rollouts in the developed world. After meeting with Japanese...
Public Healthgranthshala.com

Inside Tokyo’s COVID-19 secure Olympic and Paralympic village

Tokyo is a city full of famous buildings and iconic architecture. And its Olympic and Paralympic village stands out as a domestic, if slightly sterile, home for the athletes who will descend upon it next month. 10. Olympians will sleep in eco-friendly single bedscredit: getty. Athletes will sleep in single...
CoronavirusSeattle Times

Tokyo’s portion of Olympic torch relay to be partially canceled

The Tokyo metropolitan government is arranging to cancel the Olympic torch relay on some public roads because emergency-level priority measures to prevent the spread of the coronavirus will be in effect in certain places when the relay proceeds in the capital from July 9. The metropolitan government is also mulling...
Public HealthPosted by
TheDailyBeast

Tokyo Olympics Sets 10,000 Limit for Spectators to Stop Spread of COVID-19

Up to 10,000 Japanese fans will be allowed in the stands at individual Tokyo Olympic events—even though the country’s prime minister has urged them to stay away to avoid the spread of COVID-19. The IOC has insisted that the Tokyo Games go ahead despite fierce local opposition, and foreign fans have already been told to stay away. BBC News reported that crowds would be limited to 10,000 local fans, or a maximum of 50 percent capacity in each venue, meaning that the main Olympic stadium will be around 15 percent full. It said that fans would have to wear face masks at all times and would “not be allowed to shout or speak loudly.”
Public HealthThe media Line.org

Tokyo Cancels Olympic Public Viewing Sites Due to Coronavirus

The governor of Tokyo on Saturday canceled all public viewing sites for the summer Olympics, due to the continued spread of the coronavirus. Some of the sites that had been scheduled to host jumbo screens for public viewings of the events at the games will be used instead as vaccination centers. Foreign spectators have been banned from the games and it is not clear if Japanese spectators will be allowed in the stands for the games, which are set to begin on July 23rd after being postponed from last year due to the pandemic.
Public Healththebharatexpressnews.com

Tokyo Olympics: Ministry of Health asks states to identify COVID-19 vaccination centers dedicated to athletes | Olympic Games News

The Ministry of Health has asked states to identify Covid vaccination centers dedicated to Tokyo athletes.© TBEN. The government on Tuesday asked all governments in the states and territories of the Union to identify dedicated COVID-19 vaccination centers for the Indian contingent bound for the Tokyo Olympics. The Indian Olympic Association has said the country will likely send 190 members, including more than 120 athletes, to the Tokyo Olympics, which will open on July 23. “Athletes, coaches, support staff and Olympic Games delegate members should be fully immunized, including with a second dose of Covishield vaccine before departing for the Games,” said the Secretary of Health for the Olympics. ‘Union, Rajesh Bhushan, in a letter to the Chief Secretaries of all States and Union Territories.
Public Healthclinicaltrialsarena.com

The effect of the Covid-19 pandemic on the Tokyo Olympic Games

The Olympic Games are considered to be the world’s most prestigious sports competition, with more than 200 nations participating. However, this year’s Olympic Games, which are being hosted by Japan, are facing complications due to the global Covid-19 pandemic. In late July, approximately 11,000 athletes and 4,000 athletic support staff will gather for more than two weeks of competition at various hosting cities. Another 5,000 athletes will attend the Paralympics, which follows shortly after. According to the Tokyo 2020 Playbooks, which were developed by the International Olympic Committee (IOC), the International Paralympic Committee and the Tokyo 2020 Organising Committee to ensure that all participants and spectators remain safe and healthy during the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic, both spectators and athletes should take responsibilities to supply their own face coverings and are advised to be vaccinated against Covid-19 before the Games begin.
SportsPosted by
Primetimer

WATCH: John Oliver Advocates for Canceling the Tokyo Olympics

The 2021 Summer Olympics in Tokyo are just a month away, but if John Oliver had his way, they wouldn't be happening, at all. On Sunday, the Last Week Tonight host made a case for canceling the summer games outright, as Japan has struggled to get the COVID-19 pandemic under control, and vaccination rates remain incredibly low. The reason for proceeding with the Olympics despite these safety concerns? "You can't help feeling that the main motivator in this event taking place is money," said Oliver. "So, will it be worth it?"
Sportsdnyuz.com

Tokyo Olympics: A month to go, protesters intent on postponing games

Atsuko Nagayama is so angry that she is physically shaking. Standing with around 250 protesters in front of the headquarters of the Tokyo metropolitan government, she is holding a simple homemade placard with the words: “Cancel the Olympics.”. “It is much too dangerous to go ahead with the gamesbecause we...