Top 5 of Spring 2021: Eagles baseball rolls to 25 wins

The first full season under second-year Head Coach Lance Standley couldn’t have gone much better for the Pleasanton baseball team. The Eagles, who were picked towards the bottom of their four-team district, rolled to a 25-9 record overall and were co-champions with Hondo in District 29-4A. Before losing to Hondo in their second meeting of the regular season, which split the season series, Pleasanton went on a 7-game winning streak to jump out in front for the district title race.