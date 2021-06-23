Cancel
MBS RECAP: Sideways Grind Means More Focus on Next Jobs Report

By by: Matthew Graham
MortgageNewsDaily.com
 8 days ago

As bonds continue to distance themselves from last week's volatility, things are looking more and more sideways. The 5yr auction was underwhelming, offering neither a rejection of post-Fed weakness nor a suggestion that it needs to continue. While the week's remaining data could challenge recent range boundaries, the heavy lifting is more likely to be left for next week's jobs report. MBS have one foot out the door having lost only 1 tick (0.03) on the day.

StocksMortgageNewsDaily.com

MBS RECAP: Failed Breakout Puts More Emphasis on End-of-Week Events

Notice that the headline didn't invoke "the jobs report" for the 17th time this week. The fact that we've been this focused for this long is either a sign that trading is panning out as expected (i.e. sideways between jobs reports or Fed meetings and trending immediately thereafter) or misplaced analysis in a summertime market who's default state is "sideways until proven otherwise." Either way, 10yr yields did attempt to break below 1.44 today. Their resounding defeat only adds to the sideways vibes and increases focus on end-of-week events. Of course the jobs report is the headliner in that regard, but tomorrow marks the beginning of trading for a new month and that can be a source of inspiration regardless of surrounding data.
Businessdailyforex.com

EUR/USD Forex Signal: Further Weakness Likely as Prices Soar

Sell the EUR/USD and add a take-profit at 1.1825 (78.6% retracement). Add a stop-loss at 1.1985 (50% retracemeny). Set a buy-stop at 1.1930 and a take-profit at 1.2000. Add a stop-loss at 1.1850. The EUR/USD pair tilted upwards ahead of the latest Eurozone consumer inflation and US pending home sales...
MarketsMortgageNewsDaily.com

MBS Week Ahead: Holding a Narrower Range as Jobs Report Approaches

This week brings good potential for volatility as Friday represents the confluence of several individual events that are normally worth some volatility on their own. The jobs report, the start of trading for a new month, the last day of trading before a 3-day weekend, and perhaps even a breakout from the recently narrow range in the bond market (1.44-1.53% 10yr yield).
BusinessMortgageNewsDaily.com

MBS RECAP: Small, Defensive Shift Heading Into The Weekend

The highest core inflation in decades proved to be no big deal this morning. In fact, bonds rallied. Unfortunately, that set up for a technical selling opportunity as traders pared long positions heading into the weekend. The selling stalled right at the 1.53% technical level in 10yr yields. We'll hope that ceiling continues to hold and we'll send out another alert if it doesn't (provided MBS are following suit).
MarketsMortgageNewsDaily.com

MBS RECAP: Bonds Snooze Through Data and Infrastructure Bill

The day began with a morning of lackluster econ data being met with a yawn from the bond market. A few hours later, the long-awaited infrastructure bill finally arrived to a similarly lukewarm reception. As expected, it took a long time and was ultimately pared down significantly. With markets having already done so much to prepare, there was nothing left to do but hit snooze again. Finally, the 7yr Treasury auction wasn't nearly interesting enough for bonds to get out of bed. Trading levels were basically flat for the entire day.
MarketsMortgageNewsDaily.com

MBS RECAP: No Whammies From Powell. Bonds Like It

Today's only notable calendar item was the congressional testimony from Fed Chair Powell. He mainly stuck to the script, but elaborated a bit on a few topics (more details here). For example, he was very clear about the Fed's high hopes for upcoming labor market data. That means next week's jobs report would be hard-pressed to make the Fed interested in tapering any sooner. Thus, the strong outlook is actually a feather in the bond market's cap.
MarketsMortgageNewsDaily.com

MBS RECAP: Treasury Trading Trends Coming and Going

Way back in early 2021, steepening was all the rage. That refers to traders' preference for shorter term bonds vs longer (the result is a steeper yield curve). Steepening stalled in Feb/March and then suffered its worst defeat in a long time after last week's Fed announcement (thanks to the dots). The resulting "flattener" trade was big and fast enough to merit a corrective bounce today. Simply put, longer term yields surged higher and short-term yields barely budged. It didn't help that Fed speakers were freely talking about tapering today (tapering hits longer-term bonds hardest).
StocksMortgageNewsDaily.com

MBS RECAP: MBS Only Slightly Better While 10yr Shines

As discussed in the day ahead, the bond market is in the midst of repricing its assumptions about the yield curve after Wednesday's Fed forecasts. Rate hike size and timing is being given just a bit more respect, and previous trades betting on a steeper yield curve are quickly covering. That translates to losses in 2-3yr bonds and gains in the longer end of the yield curve. Bottom line: longer-lasting bonds are doing the best. MBS don't last as long as 10yr Treasuries so they're not doing as well. The end.
MarketsSchaeffer's Investment Research

Slew of Economic Data in Focus Next Week

The last full week of June will bring plenty of economic data. Investors will be listening to updates from several Presidents of the Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) throughout the week, especially after the recent Fed decision sent stocks spiraling. Meanwhile, there will be a handful of notable quarterly reports to unpack, including CarMax (KMX), Darden Restaurants (DRI), FedEx (FDX), and Nike (NKE).
StocksMortgageNewsDaily.com

MBS RECAP: Strong Showing For Longer-Dated Bonds

With the Fed's dot plot in focus yesterday, the associated drama was heavily weighted toward the short end of the yield curve. Relative to recent stability, 2yr Treasuries got destroyed while 30yr Treasuries were barely touched. MBS lean a bit shorter in duration than 10yr benchmarks, so it's no surprise to see them underperform today. If we let them compete with 5yr Treasuries, different story (i.e. don't read too much into "MBS underperformance" when the yield curve is making such big moves). No data tomorrow and limited data next week. The week after that brings another jobs report, and thus another chance to see the next big flash of volatility.
MarketsFXStreet.com

USD/CAD trades with modest gains, around 1.2400 mark

USD/CAD was seen oscillating in a range around the 1.2400 mark on Thursday. Bullish oil prices underpinned the loonie and capped the upside for the major. A modest USD strength helped limit any losses ahead of the US macro releases. The USD/CAD pair extended its sideways consolidative price action through...
MarketsMortgageNewsDaily.com

MBS RECAP: Monday Giveth

Summertime weekend trading dynamics are sadly a source of motivation for bond markets--especially amid a lack of actionable data on a week that ends with the most actionable data. In that sense, whereas we found ourselves saying "Friday taketh away" at the end of last week, we can now say "Monday giveth." As far as Treasuries were concerned, today's 'givething' more than commensurate with Friday's 'takething.' In other words, yields ended the day at lower levels than Friday morning before the sell-off (and, in fact, lower than most of last week). MBS kept pace with the Treasury gains quite nicely and 2.0 coupons are now at their best levels in 2 weeks.
MarketsFXStreet.com

AUD/USD extends slide below 0.7500 ahead of US data

AUD remains under constant bearish pressure since the start of the week. US Dollar Index holds in the positive territory above 92.00. Eyes on US ADP Employment Change and Pending Home Sales data. After closing the first two days of the week in the negative territory, the AUD/USD pair extended...
EconomyFXStreet.com

US: ISM Manufacturing PMI edges lower to 60.6 in May vs. 61 expected

US ISM Manufacturing PMI fell slightly in June. US Dollar Index continues to move sideways below 92.50. The economic activity in the US manufacturing sector continued to expand in June albeit at a softer pace than it did in May with the ISM's Manufacturing PMI declining to 60.6 from 61.2 in May. This reading came in slightly lower than than the market expectation of 61.
Businessnationalmortgagenews.com

Mortgage rate average edges back down under 3%

After a one-week jump into territory above 3%, the 30-year mortgage average fell back below that level for the weekly period ending July 1, as increased economic activity has so far not led to a sustained spike in interest rates that many feared. The average 30-year fixed rate mortgage slid...
Real EstateWashington Post

Mortgage rates dip back below 3 percent

Mortgage rates didn’t stay above 3 percent for long. After just one week, they slid back below that level. According to the latest data released Thursday by Freddie Mac, the 30-year fixed-rate average dropped to 2.98 percent with an average 0.6 point. (Points are fees paid to a lender equal to 1 percent of the loan amount. They are in addition to the interest rate.) It was 3.02 percent a week ago and 3.07 percent a year ago.