MBS RECAP: Sideways Grind Means More Focus on Next Jobs Report
As bonds continue to distance themselves from last week's volatility, things are looking more and more sideways. The 5yr auction was underwhelming, offering neither a rejection of post-Fed weakness nor a suggestion that it needs to continue. While the week's remaining data could challenge recent range boundaries, the heavy lifting is more likely to be left for next week's jobs report. MBS have one foot out the door having lost only 1 tick (0.03) on the day.www.mortgagenewsdaily.com