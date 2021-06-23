Removing homeless encampments

CVN’s Highway 101 construction update last week listed several milestones like the completion of on- and off-ramps and bridges. But one stood out in the middle of a list of mundane construction steps: “crews will notify and begin to clear the homeless encampments located between the freeway and the railroad.” That was a jarring juxtaposition, as is the image of homeless encampments in Montecito. I hope CVN covers the “clearing” when it occurs and lets us know what becomes of the residents of the homeless encampments.