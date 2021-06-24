Division 3 boys tennis: Belchertown retains title with road win over Lee

LEE – Colby Masse had another arrow in his quiver. One of the Belchertown boys tennis team’s senior captains, he blasted a forehand to finish he and Carson Boscher’s No. 1 doubles match against Lee in Wednesday’s Division 3 Western Massachusetts final. After the ball landed securely, Masse held his racket like a bow and drew an imaginary arrow back. He celebrated the same way after the Orioles secured their first sectional title in 2019.