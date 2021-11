Below is a press release from the Wilmington Memorial Library:. Every minute counts! Win prizes for your reading and help us beat Tewksbury!. Log every minute you read on Beanstack (our reading tracking app) to lead WIlmington to victory. We also have paper logs available at the library for those who prefer to track by hand. There will be a weekly drawing for a $25 gift card to any Wilmington restaurant of your choosing. Log at least 3 hours of reading and be entered into our Grand Prize drawing for a $100 gift card to any local business of your choosing. Let’s get reading! Challenge ends on November 24.

WILMINGTON, MA ・ 10 DAYS AGO