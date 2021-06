As an undergrad studying acting, Jocelyn Bioh was advised to steer clear of the Bard. “I was specifically told by my lead professor that I was ‘a little too urban’ and my New York accent was ‘a little too thick’ for Shakespeare.” Now, the actor turned playwright has adapted The Merry Wives of Windsor, with an all-Black cast for The Public Theater’s Shakespeare in the Park. “That’s quite the debut for somebody who thought they would never be a part of Shakespeare in any way.”