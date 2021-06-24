Plan to fund new Monroe County animal shelter fails in 5-5 vote
MONROE COUNTY, Tenn. — Monroe County leaders did not approve an agreement to fund a new animal shelter Wednesday night, according to the Monroe County Friends of Animals. They said a move to split the direct operations costs in half between the Monroe County Board of Commissioners and the MCFA failed in a 5-5 vote. Under the agreement, MCFA would have paid the additional costs of a new shelter and split the operating costs with the county.www.wbir.com