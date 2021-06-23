Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Celebrities

Britney Spears Asks Court To End Conservatorship, Detailing Its Control Over Her Life

NPR
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePop star Britney Spears has not been in control of her professional, financial or personal life for more than a decade. She's under something called a conservatorship, controlled mostly by her father, Jamie Spears. Her story got renewed attention after a recent New York Times documentary called "Framing Britney Spears" looked at her case. Now, Spears did not speak with the filmmakers. In fact, she has been mostly silent on the matter until earlier today, when she made her first public statements about it at a hearing. NPR's Andrew Limbong is here with us now to tell us more.

www.npr.org
Community Policy
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Cher
Person
Britney Spears
IN THIS ARTICLE
#New Court#Conservatorship#New York Times#Npr#Britney Law Army#Stan Army#Instagram#Verb8tm Inc
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Celebrities
Related
CelebritiesPosted by
Distractify

Britney Spears' Father and Sister Are Both in Hot Water — Here's Why

Musical legend Britney Spears appeared in court after 13 years of silence to reveal shocking details about her current reality. The biggest and perhaps most distressing part is that it appears that the suffering she says she faces in her conservatorship is primarily due to the severe control of her father, Jamie Spears. Although Jamie Spears is not her only conservator, it's been speculated for years that he is the primary decision-maker in the situation.
CelebritiesHello Magazine

Angela Bassett shares glimpse inside jaw-dropping garden at family home

Angela Bassett is relatively private when it comes to her personal life, but the 9-1-1 star recently shared a rare glimpse of the beautiful garden at her family home. The Hollywood actress took to Instagram to post a series of pictures of herself modelling in her sprawling backyard, which was adorned with rose bushes.
Los Angeles, CAPosted by
HollywoodLife

Christina Aguilera, 40, Wears Nothing But A White Cardigan & Black Briefs In Sexy New Polaroid Pic

Christina Aguilera had a fun photo shoot in her Pride 2021 merch collection, which is sending money to two nonprofits that benefit transgender individuals!. Christina Aguilera has launched a Pride 2021 collection, so of course, she had to model it! This called for a photo shoot, in which the “Lady Marmalade” singer posed in the collection’s $55 “Spectrum Photo Sweatshirt” (which featured a graphic art print of Christina’s face) and the “Spectrum Logo Brief Underwear” (which she wore with just a long white cardigan). Christina posted polaroid photos from the sultry shoot to her Instagram page on June 3, leaving fans in awe!
HomelessComplex

6ix9ine Shares Why Homeless Father Won’t Be Getting Any of His Money

In a conversation with DJ Akademiks, Tekashi 6ix9ine has said that he refuses to give money to his estranged father, who also happens to be homeless. 6ix9ine is known to flash his cash, constantly flaunting his wealth in front of fans and critics alike, but the controversial rapper’s dad hasn’t seen any of it. Earlier this month the rapper’s father Daniel Hernandez, who shares the same name as his son, said that he was frustrated he had not received support from 6ix9ine.
Pharmaceuticalstechstartups.com

Dr. Robert Malone, the inventor of mRNA vaccines, banned and censored by YouTube and LinkedIn after he speaks out about the risk of “experimental vaccines”

Dr. Robert Malone is the inventor of mRNA vaccines (and DNA vaccines) used in coronavirus vaccines manufactured by pharmaceutical companies like Pfizer and Moderna. Dr. Malone invented mRNA vaccines while he was at the Salk Institute in 1987 and 1988. During his time at the Institute, Dr. Malone pioneered in-vitro...