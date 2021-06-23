Cherokees go 3-1-1 in first 7-on-7 event in two years

With 7-on-7 events back for the football preseason this summer, McMinn County took the opportunity to display some raw playmaking ability on both sides of the ball. The Cherokees went 3-1-1 through their five games of the passing league event they hosted Tuesday at McMinn County High School. The Tribe started the evening with a 1-1 tie against Tellico Plains, then beat Tyner Academy 2-1 and Polk County 3-2, lost to Walker Valley 3-2 on a last-play touchdown, then finished with a 2-1 win over Sweetwater.