New England news in brief

An annual tribute to Dorchester-born disco legend Donna Summer is back in Copley Square Thursday night, but leave your roller skates at home. Due to space constraints, the Donna Summer disco party will not feature its signature roller-skating rink, the city of Boston announced in a statement Wednesday. Under colorful lights and a disco ball, guests can still get their groove on to Summer’s greatest hits, spun by DJ Vince 1. “I’m pleased we’re able to bring back this celebration as we safely reopen,” Acting Mayor Kim Janey said. The free event will run from 6 to 9 p.m. Summer’s family members, including her nephew O’Mega Red and great-niece July, will also make appearances, the statement said. “I would like to express my sincere appreciation to all of you who generously helped us make this event come together year after year,” O’Mega Red said. " And more importantly, myself and the family want to thank her devoted fans who never cease to amaze us with their passion for her music.”