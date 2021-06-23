Cancel
Real Estate

New Home Sales Hit 12 Month Low Despite Higher Inventory

By by: Jann Swanson
MortgageNewsDaily.com
 10 days ago

New home sales dropped for the second month in May, falling below an 800,000 unit pace for the first time in a year. The U.S. Census Bureau and the Department of Housing and Urban Development said newly constructed homes sold at a seasonally adjusted annual rate of 769,000 units. This was a decline of 5.9 percent from the downwardly revised (from 863,000) rate of 817,000 in April. May sales only outpaced those a year earlier by 9.2 percent, well below the double digit annual increases of the last few months.

