San Diego County, CA

San Diego Public Health Officials Report 70 New COVID Cases and 6 Deaths

By Elizabeth Ireland
5 days ago 
Times of San Diego
Times of San Diego
 5 days ago
Coronavirus testing at San Diego State University. Courtesy of the university

San Diego County public health officials reported 70 new COVID-19 infections Wednesday and six more deaths from the pandemic disease.

Of 7,944 tests reported by the county, 0.9% returned positive. The 14-day rolling average percentage of positive cases ticked up to 0.9%.

Wednesday’s data increased the county’s cumulative number of coronavirus infections to 281,936 and 3,777 deaths since the pandemic began.

So far 1,826,517 county residents are fully vaccinated, which is 86.9% of the county-set goal of vaccinating 2,101,936 people 12 and older.

More than 4.28 million doses have been received by the county, with more than 3.98 million administered.

A full list of available vaccination sites can be found at www.sandiegocounty.gov. The county currently has 301,995 vaccine doses on hand.

