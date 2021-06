This June, Georgia Tech joins the nation in celebrating Cancer Survivor Month, a time each year that commemorates cancer survivors and caregivers. Cancer survivors include those who have just been diagnosed, as well as those post-treatment, navigating the difficulties of their return to regular activities. Working to understand the hardships that cancer survivors face during and after treatment is a critical component of supporting those who are fighting cancer. There are approximately 17 million cancer survivors living in the U.S. today, as well as countless close friends and family members of survivors who supported them, stepping into the role of caregivers and sharing in their loved ones’ battles against cancer.