Judicial Nominating Commission chooses 5 candidates for open spot on District Court bench

 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePROVIDENCE — Five candidates vying for an appointment to the District Court as a judge won selection from the Judicial Nominating Commission on Wednesday night. The commission chose Anthony F. Amalfetano, George J. Lazieh, Special Assistant Attorney General Amy Dodge Murray, District Court Magistrate J. Patrick O’Neill and William J. Trezvant for a slate of candidates to receive consideration by Gov. Daniel McKee.

