Kern County recovery stations celebrate one year of offering one-of-a-kind service

It serves as a refuge for those who have taken too much, and it strives to be the launching point for people seeking a better life. For a year, the Bakersfield Recovery Station has taken in clients for the night and let them sober up before dropping them off the next morning. The only sobering facility in Bakersfield to also connect clients with substance abuse and mental health services, the recovery station hopes to set clients on the right foot when they walk out the door.