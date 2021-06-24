Cancel
Ripley, WV

Mt. State Art & Craft Fair Returns

By Sponsored Content
Metro News
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Mountain State Art & Craft Fair is July 2-4, 2021 at Cedar Lakes Conference Center, near Ripley. The fair makes its return after being cancelled IN 2020 due to Covid-19. Originating as part of West Virginia’s 1963 Centennial Celebration, the fair is known as the state’s “granddaddy of art & craft events.” Admission is $5 for adults, $4 for senior citizens and active military personnel and $3 for youth 12 and under. Hours are 10 a.m. until 6 p.m.

