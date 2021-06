Lou Ferrigno is best known for starring in The Incredible Hulk in the 1970s, playing the Hulk opposite Bill Bixby's Dr. Banner. These days, the Marvel Cinematic Universe has Mark Ruffalo playing both sides of the character thanks to CGI technology. Since Ruffalo joined the MCU, Ferrigno has been pretty open about his distaste for the franchise's take on the Hulk, saying he's "not very impressed" with Disney's use of CGI. Ferrigno expressed similar sentiments on Twitter this week, throwing shade at Ruffalo and other actors who are altered with today's technology.