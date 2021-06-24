Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Politics

Brazil Supreme Court confirms ruling that judge was biased against Lula

By Reuters Staff
Posted by 
Reuters
Reuters
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1a3OKL_0addI4xI00

(Corrects spelling of Lula’s name in first paragraph)

BRASILIA (Reuters) - Brazil’s Supreme Court on Wednesday confirmed its earlier ruling that a lower court judge had failed to treat ex-President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva fairly in graft probes, a decision that could lead other cases against the left-wing leader to be thrown out.

With a vote of 7 to 4, the high court upheld the decision that former judge Sergio Moro was biased against Lula, throwing out a corruption conviction against the former president.

Lula’s defense team has already requested that the Supreme Court evaluate whether other cases against Lula that were judged by Moro should be thrown out.

In April, the Supreme Court also tossed out other graft convictions against Lula, ruling that the court where they were tried lacked jurisdiction.

A poll conducted last month predicted that Lula would beat right-wing President Jair Bolsonaro in a run-off vote if the 2022 election were held today.

Reuters

Reuters

139K+
Followers
167K+
Post
78M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jair Bolsonaro
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Supreme Court#Brazil Supreme Court
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Americas
News Break
Politics
News Break
Supreme Court
Country
Brazil
Related
Politicsgranthshala.com

Brazil senator files complaint against Bolsonaro over vaccines

The opposition senator urged an investigation into alleged irregularities in the government’s coronavirus vaccine purchase. An opposition senator in Brazil has filed a criminal complaint against right-wing President Jair Bolsonaro in the country’s Supreme Court, urging an investigation into alleged irregularities in COVID-19 vaccine purchases. The complaint came after a...
Congress & Courtsjurist.org

Brazil Supreme Court revokes passport of ex-Environmental Minister amid illegal timber sale investigations

A Brazilian Supreme Court (Supremo Tribunal Federal) justice, on Thursday, issued an order revoking the passport of former Environment Minister Ricardo Salles. Minister Carmen Lúcia’s order comes just over a month after the Court ordered an investigation into allegations that Salles was involved in—and helped cover up—a multi-million dollar illegal timber trafficking scheme.
CoronavirusFrankfort Times

Brazil's Bolsonaro under fire after vaccine deal allegations

BRASILIA, Brazil (AP) — Accusations that Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro turned a blind eye to possible corruption in a deal to purchase coronavirus vaccines have heightened threats to his presidency, including a move to recommend slapping him with a criminal charge. The claims have added impetus to the opposition's impeachment...
Lawwsau.com

European rights court says Poland denied judges right to appeal

WARSAW (Reuters) – The Polish justice minister infringed on the rights of two court officials when he dismissed them without letting them appeal, the European Court of Human Rights (ECHR) ruled on Tuesday, dealing a blow to the government’s judicial reforms. Poland’s ruling Law and Justice (PiS) party has introduced...
Congress & CourtsPosted by
Benzinga

Mexico: Supreme Court Decriminalizes Marijuana For Adult-Use

In Mexico, the Supreme Court of Justice of the Nation (SCJN) approved the decriminalization of the adult or recreational use of marijuana. Thus, with 8 votes in favor and 3 against, the General Declaration of Unconstitutionality (DGI) was approved to invalidate five articles of the General Health Law that absolutely prohibit the recreational use of cannabis.
Congress & CourtsPosted by
WashingtonExaminer

Supreme Court shuts down moot challenge to Trump-era 'Remain in Mexico' policy

The Supreme Court on Monday shut down a lawsuit challenging former President Donald Trump's "Remain in Mexico" policy after President Joe Biden ended it in June. The court in an unsigned order sent the case back to the United States Court of Appeals for the 9th Circuit with instructions to toss the case out as moot. The court yanked oral arguments for the case in February shortly after Biden announced that he planned to wind down the policy. The Justice Department at the time asked the justices to toss the case.
Congress & CourtsTulsa World

Opinion: Supreme Court blocks Congress on the right to sue

In a 5-4 decision with important implications for class actions and for Congress’ ability to authorize lawsuits of all kinds, the Supreme Court has rejected the idea that violation of a statute can ever be enough grounds for a lawsuit unless it comes with a more concrete “injury in fact” to potential plaintiffs.
Congress & CourtsWashington Post

This Supreme Court guards the First Amendment — and neglects the Fourth

Last week, the Supreme Court ruled 8 to 1 that the profane Snapchat posts of a cheerleader — disappointed that she wasn’t picked for the varsity squad — are protected speech, and that her school went too far when it suspended her from cheerleading for a year as a result. Writing for the majority, Justice Stephen G. Breyer concluded: “It might be tempting to dismiss” the cheerleader’s middle-finger and f-word-laden messages as “unworthy” of “robust First Amendment protections” But, he argued, “sometimes it is necessary to protect the superfluous in order to preserve the necessary.”
California Statenorthwestgeorgianews.com

Nicholas Goldberg: California's Supreme Court should stop 'tinkering with the machinery of death'

My opposition to the death penalty dates back to a single week in the early 1990s. As a young reporter working on a story about New York's capital punishment laws, I called more than a dozen district attorneys in counties all around the state. I was, at that point, unsure what to think about the death penalty, but I was stunned when, one after another, they told me — off the record, because none dared antagonize voters — that they did not believe it had any deterrent effect whatsoever.
Congress & Courtsnorthwestgeorgianews.com

Supreme Court reshapes Congress’ power to allow lawsuits

WASHINGTON — A Supreme Court decision Friday about a class-action lawsuit against credit reporting agency TransUnion limits Congress’ power to determine who can file a federal lawsuit — by shifting more of that decision to the judicial branch. The case centers on the Fair Credit Reporting Act of 1970, which...
Advocacygruntstuff.com

As Brazil tops 500Okay COVID deaths, protests rage against Jair Bolsonaro

RIO DE JANEIRO — Anti-government protesters took to the streets in additional than a rating of cities throughout Brazil on Saturday because the nation’s confirmed demise toll from COVID-19 soared previous half 1,000,000 — a tragedy many critics blame on President Jair Bolsonaro’s try to attenuate the illness. Hundreds gathered...