Paul George was nearly unstoppable in the Clippers’ must-win Game 5 against the Suns on Monday, but it wasn’t for a lack of trying — especially by Jae Crowder. The Phoenix forward poked George in his eye with 4:17 remaining in the game and his team down 108-96. Replays of the incident showed Crowder briefly grabbed at George’s jersey before seemingly looking him in the eye as he followed through his defense and hit him in the face: