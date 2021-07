65% of People Want Crypto Credit Card Rewards, but Are They a Good Idea?. Although not everyone understands cryptocurrency, most Americans want it anyway. In fact, 14% of Americans currently own crypto, and that number may double in the next year according to a survey by The Ascent. One way many folks may jump on the crypto bandwagon is through their credit cards: 65% of the survey’s respondents would love a credit card with crypto rewards. Issuers must be reading the same data, because crypto rewards credit cards are becoming a reality. [The Motley Fool]