Hawai‘i Supreme Court Upholds Coastal Zone Management Act in Kahoma Case
In a 5-0 decision, the Hawai’i Supreme Court recently upheld the integrity of the Coastal Zone Management Act in a case involving the Kahoma Village Project in West Maui. While the project was already approved years ago through fast track provisions, and construction is complete, attorney for residents, Lance D. Collins says he’s hopeful that the developer and county will be willing to sit and work out a solution.mauinow.com