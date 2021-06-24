Video Shows How That Awesome Bus Fight Scene in “Nobody” Was Shot

If anyone’s going to be honest today they likely wouldn’t have been able to see Bob Odenkirk taking on an action role at any point in his career since his time as Saul in Breaking Bad and in his own series kind of killed that image. But lo and behold, the movie Nobody brought that image to life in such a big way that it couldn’t be denied by anyone that Odenkirk is in fact kind of a badass on screen. But this bus scene is something that one can easily admit has to be a little challenging thanks to the limited space and the different angles that might need to be used in order to get everything to look just right and keep people interested in watching. The difference between a decent fight scene and an awesome fight scene tends to be how it’s shot, how good the choreography is, and of course, how realistic it looks by the end. There are plenty of bus scenes that have occurred in the movies and while some of them have been pretty cool to watch, at least a handful have either been ‘meh’ or not at all realistic.