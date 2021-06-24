Cancel
NBA

Keon Johnson Breaks NBA Combine Record With 48-Inch Vertical Leap

 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleKeon Johnson of Tennessee broke Kenny Gregory's 20-year NBA Combine record with a 48-inch vertical leap. Johnson also had a 41.5 inch standing vertical leap. ESPN's Jonathan Givony currently has Johnson slotted to the Orlando Magic with the eighth overall pick in his latest mock draft. Johnson averaged 11.3 points,...

Three Vols participating in NBA Draft Combine

It remains to be seen if Tennessee basketball will have three players selected in this summer’s NBA Draft. What became known on Tuesday, though, is that all three Vols who entered the draft will take part in the NBA Draft Combine. Stadium’s Shams Charania reported the complete list of combine...
Raptors have Interviewed Tennessee's Keon Johnson

If any player is going to make a massive jump up NBA draft boards following the combine it's only fitting that it's Tennesee's Keon Johnson. Coming into the combine Johnson was viewed as a top-10 player with some high-end potential, according to Sports Illustrated's Jeremy Woo. The 6-foot-5 freshman averaged 11.3 points, 3.5 rebounds, and 2.5 assists last season with some very pedestrian shooting numbers. But following his record-breaking 48-inch vertical leap at the combine, he's certainly attracting a closer look and the Toronto Raptors are one of the teams he's interviewed with.
Orlando Magic post-lottery mock draft round-up

Three teams shared the best odds to land the top overall pick in the 2021 draft. Two of them got the first and second pick, repectively. The other dropped to fifth. That, of course, being the Orlando Magic. Even with the No. 5 pick and the No. 8 pick, acquired...
Former KU Jayhawk Kenny Gregory’s NBA Combine record falls after two decades

Former University of Kansas basketball shooting guard/small forward Kenny Gregory no longer owns the record for the top maximum vertical leap in NBA Combine history. Keon Johnson, who just completed his freshman year at Tennessee, on Wednesday skied to a maximum vertical jump of 48 inches at the 2021 NBA Combine in Chicago. Johnson, a 6-foot-5, 185 pound guard out of Shelbyville, Tennessee, shattered Gregory’s 20-year maximum vertical jump record mark of 45.5 inches set in 2001.
Spurs Prospect Watch: Keon Johnson

With the 12th pick in the 2021 NBA Draft, the San Antonio Spurs will have plenty of options when it comes time to choose. One of those options could be Tennessee guard Keon Johnson. The 6-foot-5, 190-pound guard is still fairly raw when it comes to his offense, but makes up for it with his athleticism and explosiveness.
Report: The Spurs have conducted a pre-draft interview with Keon Johnson

The San Antonio Spurs have conducted a pre-draft interview with Tennessee shooting guard Keon Johnson, per Chase Hughes of NBC Sports Washington. Hughes reports Johnson has also interviewed with the Golden State Warriors, Houston Rockets, Detroit Pistons, Toronto Raptors, and Miami Heat. Keon was one of the 353 early entry...
Keon Johnson 2021 NBA Draft Profile

The 2021 NBA Draft will be an important event for teams to build for their future. Here is the Keon Johnson 2021 NBA Draft Profile. 2021 stats: 11.3 points, 3.5 rebounds, 2.5 assists, 0.4 blocks per game, 1.1 steals per game, 44.9% FG, 27.1% 3PT, 70.3% FT. Johnson was one...
Vols taking NBA Draft Combine to new heights

With a sprint and a leap, Keon Johnson broke a 20-year old record at the NBA Draft Combine. Johnson’s max vertical leap took the internet by storm yesterday after the video of him recording a 48-inch jump went viral. The clip below has more than 700,000 plays since being posted late Wednesday evening.
Look: Amazing Record Set At NBA Combine Today

The NBA’s top prospects descended upon Chicago this week to participate in the annual NBA Combine. The week-long event gives incoming rookies a chance to show off their skills and athleticism just a month before the 2021 Draft. Keon Johnson quickly slid to the top of conversation at the NBA...
4 NBA Draft combine takeaways: Johnson, Barnes stand out

The Portland Trail Blazers currently don't have a pick in the 2021 NBA Draft. With Chauncy Billups being reported to be the next head coach, that may change. The 2021 NBA Combine brought droves of new information about draft prospects through anthropometric measurements, drills, scrimmages and interviews both with teams and the media. Here are four observations from the 2021 NBA Combine.
Keon Johnson In Depth Scouting Report/Breakdown

19 year old 6’5, 186 pound guard out of Tennessee. Averaged 11.3 points, 3.5 rebounds, and 2.5 assists on 44.9% fg, 27.1% 3, 70.3% ft. What immediately stands out while watching Keon Johnson is that he is far and away one of the best athletes in this. He is an extremely bouncy two guard whose head is often hanging around the rim while going for electric dunks. The potential he has as an open floor player is elite with his incredible quickness both with and without the ball as well as his ability to get up for alley-oops. He also has some crazy hangtime as well and an ability to contort his body to make tough finishes that is really special, there are plays where he looks like Ja Morant with some of those insane finishes. There is a good mix of creative finishes with finishes that he just goes into someone and uses his physicality to create contact, getting to the line at a high rate. I really think he has a lot of potential as an attacker with his handle constantly growing and him having such a great burst to blow by nearly every defender. That is probably his best day 1 ability on the offensive side of the ball but there are also some really nice translatable skills that he can bring to the game. His post ability is something I am in love with as he can take advantage of smaller players with really impressive footwork including great spin moves and pivots mixed with an impressive ability to rise over players and hit tough post fades or floaters. Overall his mid range shooting is pretty solid as that is his bread and butter with his smooth crossovers and his high finish on the shot that he can rise over people with. That is where most of his strengths come as far as an on ball creator but his off ball skillset is really nice too and that is something I will always value. He is a very smart cutter who uses that explosive athleticism to finish over defenders and get to the line. I also really like when he runs curls as he can get some separation and a head of steam to the hoop or stop on a dime to rise for a mid range. His playmaking is something that was a bit rough at the beginning of the season but it really came along as the season progressed with him having some nice no looks, slip passes, passes to the corners and wings, and an overall pick-n-roll ability that will be huge for him at the next level. His athleticism is also very helpful on the defensive side of the ball where he has the upside to be the best perimeter defender in the class. He plays super hard on the defensive side of the ball as you can frequently see him diving on the floor to get loose balls and hustling back to get crazy chase down blocks on defense, these types of plays are those game changing moments that can really shift the momentum in a game. He is a very fluid athlete who is incredibly quick laterally and with his long wingspan he can give the best player on the other end hell. I am also in love with his ability to guard screens both on and off the ball as he has such a natural feel for how to get around screens. His recovery speed is also great as well so whenever he gets beat that is only for about half a second as he gets right back in the play. He also has good defensive versatility as he has the size and speed to guard 1-3 but can also switch onto bigger players as he plays way above that 186 pound frame. He consistently closes out and makes things tough for shooters as he has really good timing on when to jump so he can get his hands on shots and just that never give up on a play mentality mixed with his crazy closeout speed he has many impactful closeouts every game. His off ball defense while having come lapses in there is overall very solid as well because he has a very good understanding of when to rotate and where to be in the right spot for help defense. Johnson is a real defensive playmaker as well as his anticipation and fantastic hands allow him to rack up steals and blocks. He does a good job of being active on the boards and has a really good understanding of where to be for offensive rebounds. Overall he is a high effort and IQ player who is fantastic on the defensive side of the ball with good promise on offense.
Opinion: Thunder Should Take a Hard Look at Keon Johnson With Sixth Pick

While Scottie Barnes appears to have taken the mantle as the consensus No. 6-overall pick in the 2021 NBA Draft, Tennessee’s Keon Johnson shouldn’t be overlooked. The 6-foot-3 guard wowed at the combine, setting a record with his 48-inch vertical leap, putting on full display the elite athleticism which has made him such a dynamic playmaker on the ball.
Potential Warriors targets Johnson, Barnes shine at combine

The 2021 NBA Combine brought droves of new information about draft prospects through anthropometric measurements, drills, scrimmages and interviews both with teams and the media. Here are four observations from the 2021 NBA Combine. 1. Keon Johnson's vertical leap. The biggest standout of the 2021 combine would have to be...
Trading Up for Keon Johnson Would Be a Risk Worth Taking for the Wizards

Wingspan: 6-7 2020/21 stats: 27 G, 11.3 ppg, 3.5 rpg, 2.5 apg, 1.1 spg, 0.4 bpg, 44.9 FG% (4.1/9.1), 27.1 3PT% (0.5/1.8), 70.3 FT%. Projections: NBC Sports Washington 8th, Ringer 6th, NBADraft.net 9th, Bleacher Report 10th. 5 things to know:. - Johnson is a special athlete. He has an explosive...
