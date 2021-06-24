Keon Johnson Breaks NBA Combine Record With 48-Inch Vertical Leap

19 year old 6’5, 186 pound guard out of Tennessee. Averaged 11.3 points, 3.5 rebounds, and 2.5 assists on 44.9% fg, 27.1% 3, 70.3% ft. What immediately stands out while watching Keon Johnson is that he is far and away one of the best athletes in this. He is an extremely bouncy two guard whose head is often hanging around the rim while going for electric dunks. The potential he has as an open floor player is elite with his incredible quickness both with and without the ball as well as his ability to get up for alley-oops. He also has some crazy hangtime as well and an ability to contort his body to make tough finishes that is really special, there are plays where he looks like Ja Morant with some of those insane finishes. There is a good mix of creative finishes with finishes that he just goes into someone and uses his physicality to create contact, getting to the line at a high rate. I really think he has a lot of potential as an attacker with his handle constantly growing and him having such a great burst to blow by nearly every defender. That is probably his best day 1 ability on the offensive side of the ball but there are also some really nice translatable skills that he can bring to the game. His post ability is something I am in love with as he can take advantage of smaller players with really impressive footwork including great spin moves and pivots mixed with an impressive ability to rise over players and hit tough post fades or floaters. Overall his mid range shooting is pretty solid as that is his bread and butter with his smooth crossovers and his high finish on the shot that he can rise over people with. That is where most of his strengths come as far as an on ball creator but his off ball skillset is really nice too and that is something I will always value. He is a very smart cutter who uses that explosive athleticism to finish over defenders and get to the line. I also really like when he runs curls as he can get some separation and a head of steam to the hoop or stop on a dime to rise for a mid range. His playmaking is something that was a bit rough at the beginning of the season but it really came along as the season progressed with him having some nice no looks, slip passes, passes to the corners and wings, and an overall pick-n-roll ability that will be huge for him at the next level. His athleticism is also very helpful on the defensive side of the ball where he has the upside to be the best perimeter defender in the class. He plays super hard on the defensive side of the ball as you can frequently see him diving on the floor to get loose balls and hustling back to get crazy chase down blocks on defense, these types of plays are those game changing moments that can really shift the momentum in a game. He is a very fluid athlete who is incredibly quick laterally and with his long wingspan he can give the best player on the other end hell. I am also in love with his ability to guard screens both on and off the ball as he has such a natural feel for how to get around screens. His recovery speed is also great as well so whenever he gets beat that is only for about half a second as he gets right back in the play. He also has good defensive versatility as he has the size and speed to guard 1-3 but can also switch onto bigger players as he plays way above that 186 pound frame. He consistently closes out and makes things tough for shooters as he has really good timing on when to jump so he can get his hands on shots and just that never give up on a play mentality mixed with his crazy closeout speed he has many impactful closeouts every game. His off ball defense while having come lapses in there is overall very solid as well because he has a very good understanding of when to rotate and where to be in the right spot for help defense. Johnson is a real defensive playmaker as well as his anticipation and fantastic hands allow him to rack up steals and blocks. He does a good job of being active on the boards and has a really good understanding of where to be for offensive rebounds. Overall he is a high effort and IQ player who is fantastic on the defensive side of the ball with good promise on offense.