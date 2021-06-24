15 Gardant-Managed Communities Earn 2021 Bronze National Quality Award

BLANCHESTER — Jacob Louis Lansing, son of Donna and Jared Lansing of Blanchester, won the $10,000 Samsung American Legion Scholarship at Buckeye Boys State. Jacob will be a senior at Blanchester High School. He was chosen to go to Buckeye Boys State by his teachers, counselors, and a Legion panel for his outstanding position academically, leadership, activity and community service. He is in the National Honor Society and he shows goats and rabbits through FFA.