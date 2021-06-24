Cancel
Lagging Vaccination Rates, Rising Delta Strain: How Gulf States Are Handling Latest COVID Concerns

 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOn a blistering hot day last week, two volunteers put on their bright blue jackets, gathered up a pack of red informational flyers and trudged through New Orleans' Hollygrove neighborhood. They are part of a community-run non-profit called Together Louisiana. For the last few weeks, they have been knocking on doors to spread the word about the COVID-19 vaccine in hopes of nudging up the state’s low vaccination rate.

Sciencemorns.ca

Delta Plus, Epsilon, Gamma: New COVID-19 Variants Have Scientists Worried

The delta variant is poised to become the dominant COVID-19 strain in the United States, but there are concerns other mutations are gaining strength. Among them are the delta plus, gamma, and epsilon variants. Experts say unvaccinated people provide the novel coronavirus with a place to spread and mutate. Los...
Dallas, TXPosted by
DFW Community News

COVID Variant Prompts Updated Safety Guidance

An uptick in the transmission of the highly contagious delta COVID-19 variant has prompted officials to announce and update safety guidance. Last Friday, the World Health Organization (WHO) suggested that vaccinated people should still wear masks, social distance, and practice other COVID-19 safety measures in response to the rapid spread of the delta variant.
Mississippi Statehottytoddy.com

COVID-19 Delta Strain Spreading ‘Rapidly’ in Mississippi

As Mississippi’s vaccination effort continues to limp forward, state health officials are warning of the massive threat the Delta variant of COVID-19 poses to the unvaccinated, and of a potential surge of infections set off by a strain that’s much more infectious and potentially deadlier than the original strain of the virus.
Public HealthMeridian Star

Dobbs warns of COVID-19 Delta strain

As Mississippi’s vaccination effort continues to limp forward, state health officials are warning of the massive threat the Delta variant of COVID-19 poses to the unvaccinated, and of a potential surge of infections set off by a strain that’s much more infectious and potentially deadlier than the original strain of the virus.
Missouri StateTelegraph

Missouri becoming Delta hot spot as vaccines lag

Missouri is becoming a hot spot for the Delta variant of COVID-19, which is quickly on track to become the dominant variant in the United States. That's due in part to the fast-spreading nature of the new variant but also because of Missouri's vaccination rate, which trails the nation's rate at just 40 percent in some Missouri counties. In one county, it's at just 13 percent.
Public HealthPosted by
EatThis

Dr. Fauci Just Issued This "Dangerous" Warning

Just when you thought the COVID-19 pandemic was drawing to a close in America, a new variant has arrived to draw things out—and cost more lives. The Delta variant now accounts for nearly half of all COVID cases across 10 states. As a result, Dr. Anthony Fauci, the chief medical advisor to the President and the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, issued a warning today on CBS This Morning, agreeing that this is the "most dangerous" variant yet. Read on for 5 points that could save your life—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You Have "Long" COVID and May Not Even Know It.
KidsWTOP

In some DC neighborhoods, COVID-19 vaccination rates among teens lag behind

COVID-19 vaccination rates among teenagers vary across D.C.’s eight wards, a disparity that has some officials concerned about this fall’s return to schools and the possibility of outbreaks, as the more easily transmissible delta variant spreads. Data from the city’s Office of the Deputy Mayor for Education revealed at least...
POTUSPosted by
Fortune

The Delta variant is spreading. See your state’s COVID vaccination rate

Our mission to make business better is fueled by readers like you. To enjoy unlimited access to our journalism, subscribe today. President Joe Biden may have already conceded that the U.S. will fall short of reaching his July 4 goal to have vaccinated at least 70% of the adult population against COVID, but the stakes for advancing the nation’s vaccine drive remain high as the Delta variant—the highly transmissible and concerning strain of the virus that first emerged in India—swiftly makes inroads across the country.
Public HealthInternational Business Times

These States Have The Highest Number Of Delta Variant Cases

The fast-spreading and highly contagious Delta variant has health officials concerned as it makes its way through the U.S. as what the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has deemed a “variant of concern.”. The Delta strain, which was first identified in India, is considered more deadly as it is...
U.S. PoliticsPosted by
EatThis

Dr. Fauci Warns These People are Spreading COVID

The news from today's White House COVID-19 Response Team Briefing was promising, with talk of a July 4th celebration like no other—COVID-19 deaths are going down, and cases overall continue to fall. However, something lurks within: The Delta variant, a more transmissible version of the coronavirus that is infecting a very specific group of people. Dr. Anthony Fauci, the chief medical advisor to the President and the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, warned about the problem today. Read on to hear who he says is spreading COVID, and which states are in danger—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You Have "Long" COVID and May Not Even Know It.