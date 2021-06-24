Cancel
Kung Fu: Ludi Lin Breaks Down His Villainous New Character

Cover picture for the articleKung Fu returned Wednesday night after a few weeks off and this week's episode, "Isolation", not only saw Nicky (Olivia Liang) dig deeper into her family's legacy as she searched for her long-missing aunt but also saw the proper introduction of Kerwin Tan, a dashing playboy billionaire who has teamed up with Zhilan (Yvonne Chapman) in the hunt for the eight weapons. On the surface, it doesn't seem like a very dangerous pairing, but there may just be more to Kerwin Tan than meets the eye.

Ludi Lin is adding a bit of flair to The CW's Kung Fu. On Wednesday's return, titled "Isolation," Lin's dashing playboy billionaire's son, Kerwin Tan, finds himself aligning with the least likeliest person: Zhilan (guest star Yvonne Chapman), Nicky's fiery nemesis who's also on the hunt for the eight weapons. But as mysterious as Kerwin is on the outside, the latest hour reveals scars from his past -- mainly at the hands of his estranged and abusive father -- and may be far more broken than previously thought. (Watch ET's exclusive sneak peek from the episode above to get a better grasp on Kerwin's relationship with the Tan patriarch.)
