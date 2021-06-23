Cloud-Based Phone Startup Aircall Raises $120 Million

The Covid-19 pandemic introduced millions of people to mRNA—a fragile string of nucleic acids that gives orders to DNA. mRNA is the backbone for the first vaccines against the deadly SARS-CoV-2 virus created by BioNTech, Pfizer and Moderna in 2020. It is useful for more than just vaccines, however; mRNA can be used to create treatments for a variety of diseases, from cancer to heart disease. Jacob Becraft, cofounder and CEO of Strand Therapeutics, wants to take mRNA therapeutics to the next level by using synthetic mRNA to fight tumors. His company just raised a $52 million oversubscribed Series A, and plans to have its first therapy in the clinic by 2022.