Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Technology

Cloud-Based Phone Startup Aircall Raises $120 Million

cheddar.com
 12 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAircall, which is a cloud-based phone system and call center software, has just raised $120 million in a Series D funding round. Olivier Pailhes, Co-founder and CEO at AirCall, joined Cheddar to discuss.

cheddar.com
Community Policy
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Startup#Ceo#Aircall#Aircall#Cheddar
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Technology
Related
BusinessPosted by
Forbes

Instant Logistics Startup Zipline Raises $250 Million; Plans To Scale In The U.S. And Africa

In the wake of a global health crisis and disrupted supply chains, hospital systems have had to reconfigure how to deliver care to patients within their homes. One tried-and-tested solution, CEO Keller Rinaudo says, is Zipline, his instant logistics startup that uses autonomous airplanes to deliver vital emergency medical products such as vaccines and blood packets across the African countries of Ghana and Rwanda.
Boise, IDboisedev.com

Startup with Boise base raises funding in fast-growing brand protection space, with focus on Amazon

A new brand protection startup partially based in Boise said it landed a large seed investment this month. IPSecure, which launched at the beginning of last year, said it pulled in a “seven-figure” seed funding check from Manhattan Venture Partners. The firms didn’t say how much funding IPSecure will get beyond that broad $1-million to $9.99-million range implied by the seven-figure number.
BicyclesTechCrunch

Electric utility bike startup Ubco raises $10 million to fund its global expansion

Ubco’s hero product, the Ubco 2X2, is an all-wheel drive electric motorbike that looks like a dirt bike but rides like a moped. What began as a solution for farmers to get around pastures and farms easily, safely and quickly has expanded to include an urban version of the bike that caters to fleet enterprise customers, gig economy workers and city riders.
ApparelTechCrunch

Sneaker community startup SoleSavy raises $12.5 million Series A to build an end-to-end sneakersphere

Vancouver’s SoleSavy, a sneaker community dedicated to giving fans a curated place to navigate the world of shoes, with all of its drops, news and rumors, has raised a $12.5 million Series A just months after wrapping a $2 million seed round, showcasing investor enthusiasm behind vertical-specific premium social experiences. The round was led by Bedrock Capital with participation from Dapper Labs’ CEO Roham Gharegozlou, Diplo, Bessemer Ventures and Turner Novak’s Banana Capital, among others.
BusinessUS News and World Report

Natural Language Processing Tech Startup Primer Raises $110 Million

OAKLAND, Calif. (Reuters) - Primer, a San Francisco-based startup that offers a natural language processing platform used by U.S. national security agencies and others, on Tuesday said it raised $110 million in its latest funding round. The company also announced a partnership with data analytics firm Palantir Technologies Inc and...
IndustryUS News and World Report

Freight Tech Startup Forto Raises $240 Million in Softbank-Led Round

BERLIN (Reuters) - Forto has raised $240 million from investors led by Softbank, the freight technology startup said on Monday, and will invest in expanding its platform for organising trade shipments between China and Europe. The five-year-old Berlin firm offers a single platform for managing the journey of a shipping...
Kirkwood, MOSt. Louis Post-Dispatch

Event-software startup Curate raises $1.5 million and plans to double staff size

Curate, a Kirkwood startup producing event-planning software for caterers and other small businesses, has raised $1.5 million from investors including Square co-founder Jim McKelvey. The seed capital round, announced last week, was led by OCA Ventures of Chicago. Cultivation Capital of St. Louis and Stout Street Capital of Denver also...
FacebookTechCrunch

Psychedelic VR meditation startup Tripp raises $11 million Series A

Tripp has been building immersive relaxation exercises that seek to blend some of the experiences users may find in guided meditation apps with more free-form experiences that allow users to unplug from their day and explore their thoughts inside a virtual reality headset while watching fractal shapes, glowing trees and planets whir past them.
BusinessPosted by
TheStreet

Aircall, Now Valued Above $1bn, Raises $120M In Series D Funding, Led By Goldman Sachs Asset Management

NEW YORK, June 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Aircall, a cloud-based voice platform helping companies across the globe manage millions of customer support and sales calls every day, today announced it has raised $120 million in a Series D funding round, bringing the company's total valuation to more than $1 billion. The funding round was led by the Growth Equity business within Goldman Sachs Asset Management, and joined by most of Aircall's current investors (DTCP, eFounders, Draper Esprit, Adams Street Partners, NextWorld Capital, Gaia Capital Partners), showing their renewed trust in the company's vision.
Marketstechstartups.com

Hong Kong-based crypto trading startup Amber Group achieves unicorn status after raising a massive $100 million in funding

Amber Group, a Coinbase-backed cryptocurrency fintech startup, announced Monday that it has raised a whopping $100 million in Series B funding as more mainstream investors are jumping on the crypto bandwagon. Amber will use the fresh capital infusion to accelerate its global expansion. The funding round values the Hong Kong-based startup at $1 billion.
Businessgritdaily.com

Middle-eastern Online Eyewear Startup Eyewa Raises $21 Million in Series B

Eyewa, an Middle-East-based eyewear startup focusing on offering eyewear in its online platform, has secured $21 million in Series B funding led by Kingsway and Nuwa Capital. The funding round also counted with the participation of French Partners, Endeavor Catalyst, Derayah, Palm Drive, and Hardy Capital, and took the total funding received by the startup to date up to $30 million.
Medical & BiotechPosted by
Forbes

This Synthetic Bio Startup Raised $52 Million To Make Tumors Reveal Themselves

The Covid-19 pandemic introduced millions of people to mRNA—a fragile string of nucleic acids that gives orders to DNA. mRNA is the backbone for the first vaccines against the deadly SARS-CoV-2 virus created by BioNTech, Pfizer and Moderna in 2020. It is useful for more than just vaccines, however; mRNA can be used to create treatments for a variety of diseases, from cancer to heart disease. Jacob Becraft, cofounder and CEO of Strand Therapeutics, wants to take mRNA therapeutics to the next level by using synthetic mRNA to fight tumors. His company just raised a $52 million oversubscribed Series A, and plans to have its first therapy in the clinic by 2022.
TechnologyTechCrunch

Memory.ai, the startup behind time-tracking app Timely, raises $14M to build more AI-based productivity apps

The startup, based out of Oslo, Norway, initially made its name with an app called Timely, a tool for people to track time spent doing different tasks. Aimed not just at people who are quantified self geeks, but those who need to track time for practical reasons, such as consultants or others who work on the concept of billable hours. Timely has racked up 500,000 users since 2014, including more than 5,000 paying businesses in 160 countries.
InternetTechCrunch

Digital greeting card startup Givingli raises $3 million seed round

Givingli, a small LA-based startup with an app aiming to challenge how Gen Z sends digital greeting cards, is picking up some seed funding from investors betting on their philosophy around modern gifting. The startup has raised a $3 million seed round led by Reddit co-founder Alexis Ohanian’s Seven Seven Six, while Snap’s Yellow Accelerator also participated in the raise.
BusinessTechCrunch

This QR code startup just raised $5 million co-led by Coatue and Seven Seven Six

Now, a 10-person startup founded by JD Maresco, who previously cofounded the public safety app Citizen, says it plans to make it a lot easier for retailers who sell directly to their customers to make re-ordering their products just as fast and simple through its QR codes. Indeed, Maresco’s new startup, Batch, is already working with numerous products and brands that use Shopify, promising their customers “one-tap checkout” when it’s time to re-order an item as long as the retailer has slapped one of Batch’s codes on their items or incorporated the codes directly into their packaging.