Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
MLB

Bellinger returns to Dodgers, who try to avoid being swept

Posted by 
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3GMVtq_0addGLny00
Los Angeles Dodgers' Cody Bellinger, center, is taken out of the game by manager Dave Roberts during the fifth inning of a baseball game against the Texas Rangers Friday, June 11, 2021, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill)

SAN DIEGO (AP) — The Los Angeles Dodgers activated outfielder Cody Bellinger from the 10-day injured list on Wednesday before playing the finale of a three-game series against the San Diego Padres.

Bellinger, the 2019 NL MVP, started in center field and batted cleanup as the Dodgers tried to avoid being swept.

Bellinger missed seven games with tightness in his left hamstring during his second stint on the IL this season. He missed 46 games after suffering a hairline fracture in his left leg on April 5.

He is hitting .226 with one homer and 10 RBIs in 16 games.

To make room, the Dodgers optioned infielder Andy Burns to Triple-A Oklahoma City.

___

The Associated Press

The Associated Press

491K+
Followers
261K+
Post
230M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Homer
Person
Cody Bellinger
Person
Andy Burns
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ap#The Los Angeles Dodgers#The San Diego Padres#Nl Mvp
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
Los Angeles Dodgers
News Break
MLB
News Break
Baseball
News Break
Sports
Related
MLBPosted by
The Spun

Dodgers, Rangers Reportedly Agree To Thursday Trade

The Dodgers are reportedly sending right-hand reliever Dennis Santana to the Texas Rangers in exchange for a young pitching prospect. Santana is a promising young pitcher, but has been inconsistent this season. The RHP has a 6.0 ERA in 16 game appearances this year. He’s allowed 18 hits and 10 earned runs. The Rangers are offering the 25-year-old another chance after receiving him from the Dodgers.
MLBPosted by
ClutchPoints

3 best trades Dodgers need to make before MLB Trade Deadline

The Los Angeles Dodgers are coming off a World Series title and improved the roster even more in the offseason. They were heavily favored to dominate the regular season but got off to a slow start. Luckily for the Dodgers having so much talent payed off as they have picked it up as of late and sit at a record of 38-25.
MLBchatsports.com

Dodgers giving Joc Pederson’s brother World Series ring is awesome

SAN FRANCISCO, CALIFORNIA - JUNE 03: Joc Pederson #24 of the Chicago Cubs at bat against the San Francisco Giants at Oracle Park on June 03, 2021 in San Francisco, California. (Photo by Lachlan Cunningham/Getty Images) The opener of the Cubs–Dodgers weekend series at Chavez Ravine on Thursday night might’ve...
MLBPosted by
The Big Lead

Padres Fan Giving a Dodgers Fan the Finger Was Not Involved in Any of the Fan Fights at Petco This Week

The San Diego Padres completed a three-game sweep of the Los Angeles Dodgers on Wednesday night with a 5-3 win at Petco Park. The victory pulled the Padres within a half game of the Dodgers as we near the MLB All-Star Break. San Diego fans were understandably thrilled with the result and more than happy to share their feelings with visiting Dodgers fans. Like this guy who ran out of people to high-five so he game a Dodgers fan an enthusiastic middle finger.
MLBPosted by
FanSided

Joe Kelly hilariously hands over goggles to umpires amid sticky ball controversies

Los Angeles Dodgers reliever Joe Kelly hilariously handed over his goggles to umpires during Monday night’s game against the San Diego Padres. Since the MLB started inspecting pitchers for violating the sticky substance rule, pitchers have responded in a variety of ways. On Monday night, Los Angeles Dodgers reliever Joe Kelly poked some fun at the controversy by handing over his goggles after the game ended.
MLBdodgerblue.com

Why Umpires Overturned Cubs’ Jason Heyward’s Home Run In Dodgers Game

Cody Bellinger provided the Los Angeles Dodgers with their first walk-off win this season, but his home run in the ninth inning was a mere inches from only tying the game. Already having hit a single and double, Jason Heyward lifted a fly ball down the left field line that carried just enough to clear the short fence and was ruled fair by third-base umpire DJ Reyburn.
MLBPosted by
FanSided

Dodgers: Don’t get your hopes up for trading for these 3 players

You better bet the Los Angeles Dodgers will be active at the trade deadline. It’s just unclear to what extent at this point. Bullpen arm? Sure. Outfield help? Perhaps. Rotation depth? Uhhh, looking like it!. The problem is that Andrew Friedman is going to have to get very creative. So...
MLBchatsports.com

Dodgers Injury Update: Cody Bellinger May Need Stint On Injured List

The Los Angeles Dodgers played the series opener against the Philadelphia Phillies without Cody Bellinger in their lineup as he continues to deal with left hamstring tightness that at minimum is likely to result in missing a fourth consecutive game on Tuesday. When Bellinger was removed last Friday there was...
MLBCBS Sports

Dodgers' Cody Bellinger: Not expected back Wednesday

Manager Dave Roberts said it's "unlikely" Bellinger (hamstring) plays Wednesday against the Phillies, and the team is waiting as long as possible before potentially placing the outfielder on the injured list, Bill Plunkett of The Orange County Register reports. The 25-year-old hasn't seen the field since exiting Friday's contest with...
MLBCBS Sports

Dodgers' Cody Bellinger: Remains sidelined

Bellinger (hamstring) will remain on the bench for Monday's game against the Phillies, Juan Toribio of MLB.com reports. The Dodgers previously indicated that Bellinger would return to the lineup Sunday, so the fact that he's still out Monday is potentially cause for concern. He'll miss his third straight game, with Mookie Betts again sliding to center field and Zach McKinstry starting in right.
MLBSportsGrid

Dodgers’ Sluggers Cody Bellinger and Max Muncy Set To Return Against Padres

Their rehabilitations went as well as expected, as Max Muncy will be spending the bare minimum amount of time on the injured list and will be activated on Tuesday. Cody Bellinger will need an extra day to get ready and is expected to be activated on Wednesday. https://twitter.com/jorgecastillo/status/1407113937863143425. Muncy has...
MLBMLB

Bellinger (hamstring) returns to injured list

LOS ANGELES -- Just as he welcomed a full-capacity crowd back to the Dodger Stadium as part of the pregame ceremony on Tuesday, the Dodgers placed star outfielder Cody Bellinger on the 10-day injured list with left hamstring tightness. The Dodgers recalled right-hander Mitch White to replace Bellinger on the...
MLBdailydodgers.com

Dodgers’ Cody Bellinger Placed on 10-Day IL Because of Hamstring Injury

The Los Angeles Dodgers announced Tuesday that star outfielder Cody Bellinger has been placed on the 10-day injured list. Right-handed pitcher Mitch White has been called up to the MLB roster. Bellinger left his team's home game against the Texas Rangers last Saturday in the fifth inning with what he initially described as a "cramp."