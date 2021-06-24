Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
MLB

Giants wait out Ohtani, beat Angels in 13 innings

By The Associated Press
Posted by 
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2tczzQ_0addG6eK00
San Francisco Giants' Mike Yastrzemski is congratulated by teammates in the dugout after hitting a solo home run during the fifth inning of a baseball game against the Los Angeles Angels Wednesday, June 23, 2021, in Anaheim, Calif. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill)

ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) — Shohei Ohtani struck out nine over six innings of one-run ball for the Angels, but the San Francisco Giants rallied for seven runs in the 13th inning of a 9-3 victory over Los Angeles on Wednesday.

Steven Duggar had an RBI double in the 12th and a two-run single in the 13th for the Giants, who finally blew it open while the Angels had outfielder Taylor Ward playing catcher and starting pitcher Griffin Canning playing left field as the fallout from an untimely injury to Kurt Suzuki and a series of strategic decisions made to allow Ohtani to hit for himself.

Mike Tauchman struck out five times before hitting a three-run homer to cap the Giants’ 13th-inning rally. Brandon Crawford put San Francisco ahead to stay with a bases-loaded walk from Alex Claudio (1-2), who walked three straight in the 13th.

The 13-inning game matched the longest in the majors since the institution of the runner-on-second-base rule to open extra innings last season.

Dominic Leone (1-0) won despite yielding the tying run in the 12th for the major league-leading Giants, who swept the two-game interleague series with their eighth victory in nine games — long after Ohtani and Kevin Gausman staged a compelling pitchers’ duel.

PADRES 5, DODGERS 3

SAN DIEGO (AP) — Trent Grisham drew a go-ahead, bases-loaded walk with one out in the eighth, San Diego hit three solo homers off Trevor Bauer and the Padres completed their first three-game sweep of the NL West rivals in eight seasons.

The game ended in front of a sellout crowd of 43,961 when pinch-hitter Albert Pujols lined out to third baseman Manny Machado, who doubled Will Smith off second. That earned Mark Melancon his 23rd save, most in the majors. Tim Hill (4-3) got the win.

Machado, Jake Cronenworth and Victor Caratini homered for San Diego, which is 7-3 this season against the Dodgers, including winning four straight, and has won two of the three series against the eight-time defending division champions. San Diego has won seven straight games overall. This was San Diego’s first sweep of the Dodgers since April 15-17, 2013, at Dodger Stadium. It was their first home sweep of the Dodgers since Sept. 6-8, 2010.

Blake Treinen (1-3) took the loss for the Dodgers, tied it in the eighth when Max Muncy doubled and scored on Justin Turner’s opposite-field single to right. Bauer allowed thee runs and five hits in six-plus innings, struck out 10 and walked four.

YANKEES 6, ROYALS 5

NEW YORK (AP) — Gary Sánchez homered off Greg Holland in the ninth inning, Luke Voit hit a winning single and New York survived another blown save by Aroldis Chapman to beat Kansas City.

The lead changed three times in the last two innings. Carlos Santana put the Royals ahead 3-2 in the eighth against Zack Britton, and Rougned Odor hit a two-run homer in the bottom half against Jake Brentz.

Chapman (5-2) forced in the tying run with a four-pitch walk to rookie Sebastian Rivero with two outs in the ninth, blowing a save for the third time in his last eight chances. Ryan O’Hearn, who put Kansas City ahead with a two-run homer in the first, followed with a go-ahead infield hit.

Sánchez hit his 12th home run off Greg Holland (2-3) with one out in the bottom half, and then Giancarlo Stanton singled to right. Pinch-runner Tyler Wade later came around to score on Voit’s line drive off the top of the left field wall.

NATIONALS 13, PHILLIES 12

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Starlin Castro hit a go-ahead, two-run single off closer Hector Neris in the ninth inning and Washington rallied three times to beat Philadelphia.

It was the first game in major league history that featured a grand slam and three-run homer for each team. Josh Bell answered Andrew McCutchen’s slam with one of his own as the Nationals overcame deficits of 5-0, 9-5 and 12-11.

Kyle Schwarber hit Washington’s three-run homer and Travis Jankowski had one for Philadelphia. Bryce Harper also connected for the Phillies.

After Ronald Torreyes gave the Phillies a 12-11 lead in the bottom of the eighth with an RBI single, Neris allowed consecutive singles to Bell and Josh Harrison to start the ninth, and Alex Avila’s sacrifice moved the runners. Castro then lined a single to center to put Washington ahead to stay as Neris (1-4) blew his fifth save in 15 tries.

Paolo Espino pitched the ninth for his first career save after Tanner Rainey (1-2) got the last two outs in the eighth.

ASTROS 13, ORIOLES 0

BALTIMORE (AP) — José Altuve silenced the booing fans at Camden Yards with a two-run homer, José Urquidy (6-3) pitched seven innings of three-hit ball and the Houston Astros stretched their winning streak to 10 games by breezing past the Baltimore Orioles 13-0.

Yordan Alvarez, Abraham Toro and Chas McCormick also homered for the Astros, who outscored the lowly Orioles 26-3 during a three-game sweep. Houston’s 10-game run is its longest since May 2019 and two short of the club record.

Altuve was greeted with jeers every time he stepped to the plate during the series, including before he hit a drive in the fourth inning off Thomas Eshelman (0-1) that made it 6-0.

Alvarez and Toro connected in the seventh off knuckleballer Mickey Jannis and McCormick added a solo shot in the eighth.

RAYS 8, RED SOX 2

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) — Austin Meadows, Mike Zunino and Brandon Lowe homered to help Tampa Bay stop a seven-game losing streak by beating AL East-leading Boston.

Rich Hill (6-2) struggled with his command but limited the Red Sox to one run over five innings. The 41-year old lefty, who threw 58 of 97 pitches for strikes, gave up three hits, five walks and had five strikeouts.

Xander Bogaerts and Christian Vázquez had RBI singles for the Red Sox, who had their lead over the Rays cut to a half-game.

Boston’s Garrett Richards (4-5) struggled again, allowing five runs, three hits and four walks in 1 2/3 innings. He has given up 15 runs over 11 innings in last three starts.

BLUE JAYS 3, MARLINS 1

MIAMI (AP) — Robbie Ray allowed one run in six innings, and three relievers completed a five-hitter as Toronto earned its fourth victory in a row, beating Miami to complete a two-game sweep.

Ray (5-3) struck out six to increase his season total to 103 in 79 2/3 innings. Jordan Romano pitched around a leadoff double in the ninth for his fifth save in six chances and second in two nights.

Bo Bichette had two hits, an RBI and a run scored for the Blue Jays, who improved to 13-2 in interleague play, including 4-0 against Miami.

Starling Marte hit his sixth homer in the sixth for the Marlins. Trevor Rogers (7-4) went five innings and gave up three runs.

BREWERS 3, DIAMONDBACKS 2

PHOENIX (AP) — Brandon Woodruff threw seven dominant innings and also had an RBI single at the plate, leading Milwaukee over Arizona.

The hard-throwing Woodruff (6-3) continued his excellent season, giving up just three hits and one run. He walked two, struck out nine and also had a single in the fifth inning that scored Jace Peterson to give the Brewers a 1-0 lead.

Josh Hader worked a scoreless ninth for his 19th save.

Left-hander Caleb Smith (2-3) took the loss despite a good outing, giving up just one run over six innings. Christian Walker and Eduardo Escobar both hit solo homers for the D-backs.

METS 7, BRAVES 3

NEW YORK (AP) — Francisco Lindor homered and drove in three runs, Michael Conforto jolted New York’s stagnant offense in his delayed return from injury and the Mets beat Atlanta.

Tylor Megill and Corey Oswalt came up from the minors to provide steady pitching for a New York staff ravaged by recent injuries, and the Mets bounced back from consecutive shutouts to split the four-game series. Edwin Díaz got five outs for his 16th save in 17 tries.

Jeff McNeil had three hits, including an RBI single in the second inning. Lindor followed with his ninth homer of the season off Kyle Wright (0-1) to make it 5-0.

Called up from Triple-A Syracuse earlier in the day as the banged-up NL East leaders made eight roster moves, Oswalt (1-0) allowed one run over 2 1/3 innings in relief of Megill for his first major league win since 2018.

RANGERS 5, ATHLETICS 3

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — Major league rookie home run leader Adolis García went deep twice for his 19th and 20th, Brock Holt had a tiebreaking RBI single in the seventh inning and Texas beat Oakland.

Nate Lowe homered into the Texas bullpen in right-center field for his 10th, Eli White lined a double to left-center and Holt blooped the third pitch from Yusmeiro Petit (7-1) down the line in left to bring home White and give the Rangers a 4-3 lead in the seventh.

Sean Murphy opened Oakland’s three-run seventh with a 443-foot home run to center field after García had put Texas ahead 2-0 with a solo shot that barely cleared the same fence in the sixth. García connected on another two-out solo shot in the eighth.

Brett Martin (2-2) pitched a perfect eighth thanks to diving catches on consecutive plays by right fielder Joey Gallo and White in left. Joely Rodríguez finished for his first career save, allowing an infield single in the ninth.

WHITE SOX 4, PIRATES 3

PITTSBURGH (AP) — Yasmani Grandal hit a two-run double and Chicago stopped a five-game losing streak, beating Pittsburgh.

Leury García added a home run as the AL Central leaders ended their longest skid of the season.

Chicago starter Dylan Cease (6-3) bounced back from rough outing to work 5 2/3 innings, allowing one earned run while striking out seven. He was tagged for seven runs in 3 1/3 innings in his previous outing at Houston.

Liam Hendricks pitched a perfect ninth for his 19th save of the season.

Grandal’s tiebreaking hit came with two outs in the fifth inning and finished Pirates starter Chase De Jong (0-2).

ROCKIES 5, MARINERS 2

SEATTLE (AP) — Trevor Story homered twice, German Márquez took a perfect game into the sixth inning and Colorado beat Seattle for just its sixth road victory this season.

Story had a solo shot in the fourth and a two-run homer in the eighth. Brendan Rodgers also hit a two-run drive, more than enough offensive punch to back Márquez, whose perfect game was broken up by Taylor Trammell’s solo homer.

Márquez (6-6) allowed just two baserunners in eight innings while striking out seven.

Seattle starter Justus Sheffield (5-7) continued his rocky, homer-plagued season. He failed to make it five innings for the second time in three starts and was hit hard by the Rockies even if he allowed only four hits.

TIGERS 6, CARDINALS 2

DETROIT (AP) — Jonathan Schoop hit a solo homer and a two-run double to help Detroit beat skidding St. Louis.

The Tigers have won three straight for the second time in a 10-day span. The Cardinals have lost five of six. Since leading the NL Central nearly a month ago, they have lost 16 of 22 games.

Matt Manning (1-1) allowed two runs on five hits and two walks over 5 2/3 innings. Gregory Soto, Jose Cisnero and Michael Fulmer combined to pitch 3 1/3 innings of scoreless relief.

John Gant (3-4) lasted just three-plus innings. He gave up three runs on two hits and four walks after entering the game leading the major league with 48 walks.

___

The Associated Press

The Associated Press

491K+
Followers
261K+
Post
230M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Leury García
Person
Brandon Crawford
Person
Shohei Ohtani
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Angels#Red Sox#Brewers#Ap#Padres 5#Dodgers 3 San Diego#Padres#Dodgers#Yankees 6#Royals 5#Royals#Phillies#Phillies#Bell#Astros 13#Orioles#The Houston Astros
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
San Francisco Giants
MLB Teams
Boston Red Sox
MLB Teams
Philadelphia Phillies
MLB Teams
San Diego Padres
MLB Teams
Seattle Mariners
MLB Teams
Miami Marlins
MLB Teams
Atlanta Braves
News Break
Baseball
News Break
Sports
MLB Teams
Colorado Rockies
MLB Teams
Los Angeles Angels
MLB Teams
Baltimore Orioles
News Break
MLB
MLB Teams
Arizona Diamondbacks
MLB Teams
New York Mets
Related
MLBPosted by
Daily Mail

Yankees' sticky mess: Corey Kluber is accused of doctoring pitches with a mix of rosin and pine tar by the same ex-Angels clubhouse attendant who said New York's Gerrit Cole does too

A former Los Angeles Angels clubhouse attendant has accused a second New York Yankees pitcher of doctoring baseballs in violation of Major League rules, naming two-time Cy Young winner Corey Kluber in report on Monday after previously implicating Gerrit Cole in a defamation lawsuit. Brian 'Bubba' Harkins, who was fired...
MLBPosted by
The Big Lead

Shohei Ohtani Home Run Derby Hype Video Is Fantastic

Shohei Ohtani will be participating in the 2021 Home Run Derby and we couldn't be more excited about it. The news is so big, Ohtani even had a sweet hype video accompany his announcement. Seriously, check it out and tell me you're not excited. Now we're just hoping somehow Ohtani...
MLBDaily Breeze

Angels Mike Trout, Shohei Ohtani leading in early All-Star voting

OAKLAND — As usual, Mike Trout is leading in the voting for the All-Star Game, although it looks unlikely that he would be back from his injury in time to play in the July 13 game at Coors Field. Shohei Ohtani, however, is also leading, which could create at least...
MLBgranthshala.com

Shohei Ohtani puts on show for returning Angels crowd

ANAHEIM, Calif. — Shohei Ohtani hasn’t pitched in front of a full, rowdy crowd at Angel Stadium since he was a major league rookie three years ago, and he missed the feeling. As 30,709 fans cheered on him, Ohtani and the Angels rode that wave of energy to win another...
MLBCBS Sports

Angels' Shohei Ohtani: Goes deep Tuesday

Ohtani went 1-for-4 with a solo home run in Tuesday's loss to the Athletics. Ohtani's 429-foot solo shot to right field in the eighth inning brought the Angels to within two runs, though the team was ultimately unable to complete a comeback. The long ball was Ohtani's 18th this season, tying him for third-most leaguewide. He has complemented the homer total with a .267/.348/.606 slash line, 46 RBI and nine stolen bases.
MLBCBS Sports

Angels' Shohei Ohtani: Power, speed on display

Ohtani went 2-for-4 with a solo home run and a stolen base in Wednesday's 8-4 loss to the A's. His second-inning blast off Cole Irvin was Ohtani's 19th homer of the year, while his fifth-inning steal was his 10th. The 26-year-old is now the fourth player in MLB and the first in the AL to reach double digits in both categories, joining Ronald Acuna, Fernando Tatis and Trea Turner.
MLBphoenixherald.com

Angels, Shohei Ohtani look to keep Tigers reeling

Hours after announcing he would participate in this year's Home Run Derby at the All-Star Game in Denver next month, Los Angeles Angels designated hitter/pitcher Shohei Ohtani used Detroit Tigers pitching to tune up for it. Ohtani hit homers to right-center and left-center field Friday night during Los Angeles' 11-3...
MLBCBS Sports

Angels' Shohei Ohtani: Remains in lineup

Ohtani will bat second and serve as the designated hitter Thursday against the Tigers, Rhett Bollinger of MLB.com reports. Ohtani will take the mound as the starting pitcher in the game, but he will also hit for the Angels. This is the seventh time this season that he will start a game as a two-way player. Ohtani has maintained an outstanding .271/.350/.618 line across 254 plate plate appearances while also logging a 2.85 ERA and 1.18 WHIP in 47.1 frames.
MLBCBS Sports

Angels' Shohei Ohtani: Tosses quality start

Ohtani (3-1) earned the win Thursday against the Tigers after tossing six innings of one-run ball, allowing five hits and a walk while fanning five. This was Ohtani's fourth quality start of the season and all four have come over his last six outings -- plus, he's now allowed two or fewer runs in six of his last seven starts. The right-hander owns an excellent 2.70 ERA and is scheduled to make his next start against the Rays on the road next week.
MLBperutribune.com

Ohtani hits 22nd homer of season, Angels beat Tigers 8-3

ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) — Shohei Ohtani's amazing first three months of the season shows no signs of slowing down. The Japanese slugger homered for the fourth time in five games and matched his high for homers in a season as the Los Angeles Angels beat the Detroit Tigers 8-3 Saturday night.
MLBPosted by
Audacy

After HBP near head, Miguel Cabrera greeted Shohei Ohtani at first in hilarious fashion

In the top of the fourth inning, Angels starter Shohei Ohtani plunked Tigers veteran Miguel Cabrera with a dangerous pitch. It wasn't overly fast, at 86 miles per hour, but it came right at the future Hall of Famer's head and hit him near the helmet — it looks like he blocked it with his arm — sending him falling down to the ground in a hold-your-breath moment.
MLBlosangelesherald.com

Angels' Shohei Ohtani, Giants' Kevin Gausman face off

Shohei Ohtani will start on the mound for the Los Angeles Angels on Wednesday afternoon when they host the San Francisco Giants in Anaheim, Calif. Whether he is also in the lineup as a hitter is typically a question that is answered on game day, but it's difficult to imagine that Ohtani's bat would be excluded considering his recent hot stretch at the plate.
MLBDaily Democrat

SF Giants-Angels matchup between Ohtani, Gausman features a first in MLB history

ANAHEIM — When Gabe Kapler and Joe Maddon turned in their respective lineups for Wednesday’s matchup between the Giants and Angels, the two managers guaranteed the game would feature a first-of-its-kind occurrence. It’s been 48 years since the American League implemented the designated hitter and 24 years since the Giants...
MLBPasadena Star-News

Angels shut out by Giants as Justin Upton leaves with injury

ANAHEIM ― San Francisco Giants pitcher Anthony DeSclafani stuck out his glove and found a baseball, flipped it into his bare hand, and threw out Jose Iglesias in the fourth inning Tuesday night. Even a 100-mph ground ball destined for center field stood no chance at Angel Stadium on this night – that is, if the Angels hit it.