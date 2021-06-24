Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Protests

Protesters want Tokyo Olympics canceled over COVID-19 concerns

By Newsy Staff
ABC 15 News
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe summer Olympics are one month away, but the road to clinching gold has been anything but smooth. Hundreds of protesters in Tokyo say they want to see the games canceled over concerns of spreading COVID-19. The Japanese government lifted emergency coronavirus measures in Tokyo just five weeks before the...

www.abc15.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Summer Olympics#Protest Riot#Japanese#Asian
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Advocacy
Place
Asia
News Break
Health
News Break
Gold
News Break
Society
Country
Japan
News Break
Public Health
Place
Tokyo, JP
News Break
Coronavirus
News Break
Protests
News Break
Tokyo Olympics
Related
Public Healthgranthshala.com

Inside Tokyo’s COVID-19 secure Olympic and Paralympic village

Tokyo is a city full of famous buildings and iconic architecture. And its Olympic and Paralympic village stands out as a domestic, if slightly sterile, home for the athletes who will descend upon it next month. 10. Olympians will sleep in eco-friendly single bedscredit: getty. Athletes will sleep in single...
Worldtheedgemarkets.com

Olympics organisers to unveil Covid-19 'playbook' as IOC's Coates arrives in Tokyo

TOKYO (June 15): Olympics organisers prepared on Tuesday to unveil their latest "playbook" of rules to control Covid-19 infections as Japan's government pondered whether to extend a state of emergency and senior Olympics official John Coates arrived in Tokyo. Coates, a vice-president of the International Olympic Committee (IOC) and its...
Healthfox10phoenix.com

Tokyo Olympics: Lancet calls for ‘global conversation’ on whether to cancel

TOKYO - A prominent medical journal has called for a "global conversation" about how to handle the upcoming Tokyo Olympics, which are set to kick off next month despite the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. In the article, published June 12 in The Lancet, the authors criticized global health organizations for largely...
Public Healthgranthshala.com

Tokyo cancels public viewing sites for summer Olympics

Tokyo’s governor announced the decision, saying that some places would instead be COVID-19 vaccination centers. Tokyo Governor Yuriko Koike has canceled all public places for the Summer Olympics, instead turning some venues into COVID-19 vaccination centers. Foreign spectators have been banned from attending the Games by a year delayed due...
WorldPosted by
Forbes

Athletes Could Be Booted From Tokyo Olympics For Not Following Covid-19 Norms

Visiting athletes participating in the Tokyo Olympics and Paralympics could face expulsion from Japan if they fail to follow pandemic-related rules which have been put in place by the organizers, according to the games’ rule book published on Tuesday, which comes amid reports that Tokyo may be placed under a state of emergency for the entire duration of the games.
SportsCNBC

Tokyo Olympics chief wants to allow up to 10,000 Olympics spectators

Tokyo 2020's organizing committee chief, Seiko Hashimoto, said on Friday she wants to allow thousands of Olympics spectators. That may set up a possible clash with Japan's top medical adviser, Shigeru Omi, who media said is urging no crowds as the least risky option during a pandemic. Japan is pushing...
Sportswashingtonnewsday.com

Plans to webcast the Olympics from six Tokyo locations have been canceled.

Plans to webcast the Olympics from six Tokyo locations have been canceled. Plans to show the Olympics on giant screens at six locations throughout Tokyo have been scrapped as fears of a coronavirus pandemic increase despite one of the slowest vaccination rollouts in the developed world. After meeting with Japanese...
Public Healththebharatexpressnews.com

86% in Japan fear COVID-19 rebound if Tokyo Olympics are held, poll finds

About 86% of Japanese are worried about a rebound in COVID-19 cases if the Tokyo Olympics and Paralympics are held this summer, a Kyodo News poll revealed on Sunday. The two-day national survey conducted on Saturday found that 40.3% believe the Summer Games should be held without spectators and 30.8% believe they should be canceled.
Public Healththebharatexpressnews.com

Tokyo government begins COVID-19 vaccination for Olympic workers and media

The Tokyo Metropolitan Government on Friday began coronavirus vaccinations for staff and members of the media who will work at the Tokyo Olympics and Paralympics this summer. The metropolitan government, which has set up a vaccination center in its main building in the capital, aims to vaccinate around 2,500 people per day until the end of August using doses of Pfizer Inc. vaccine provided by the International Olympic Committee.
Worldmoderntokyotimes.com

Tokyo Olympics and first international athlete fails Covid-19 test from a small team

Tokyo Olympics and first international athlete fails Covid-19 test from a small team. The arrival of the Ugandan international Olympic team got off to a negative start after one of the nine members failed a Covid-19 (coronavirus) test. One can only imagine how with such few members of the Ugandan team – and with the coronavirus being ongoing irrespective if in Africa, Asia, Europe, North America, or South America – then what will follow after tens of thousands enter from all over the world.
Public Healthsportspromedia.com

Japanese Emperor concerned Olympics will increase Covid-19 infections

Japanese Emperor is an honorary patron of the Olympic and Paralympic Games. Cases in Tokyo rising as second Ugandan Olympic team member tests positive. Japan’s Emperor Naruhito has expressed concerns the Tokyo Olympics and Paralympics could cause a further increase in coronavirus cases, the head of the Imperial Household Agency said.
Public HealthPosted by
TheDailyBeast

Tokyo Olympics Sets 10,000 Limit for Spectators to Stop Spread of COVID-19

Up to 10,000 Japanese fans will be allowed in the stands at individual Tokyo Olympic events—even though the country’s prime minister has urged them to stay away to avoid the spread of COVID-19. The IOC has insisted that the Tokyo Games go ahead despite fierce local opposition, and foreign fans have already been told to stay away. BBC News reported that crowds would be limited to 10,000 local fans, or a maximum of 50 percent capacity in each venue, meaning that the main Olympic stadium will be around 15 percent full. It said that fans would have to wear face masks at all times and would “not be allowed to shout or speak loudly.”
Public Healthclinicaltrialsarena.com

The effect of the Covid-19 pandemic on the Tokyo Olympic Games

The Olympic Games are considered to be the world’s most prestigious sports competition, with more than 200 nations participating. However, this year’s Olympic Games, which are being hosted by Japan, are facing complications due to the global Covid-19 pandemic. In late July, approximately 11,000 athletes and 4,000 athletic support staff will gather for more than two weeks of competition at various hosting cities. Another 5,000 athletes will attend the Paralympics, which follows shortly after. According to the Tokyo 2020 Playbooks, which were developed by the International Olympic Committee (IOC), the International Paralympic Committee and the Tokyo 2020 Organising Committee to ensure that all participants and spectators remain safe and healthy during the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic, both spectators and athletes should take responsibilities to supply their own face coverings and are advised to be vaccinated against Covid-19 before the Games begin.