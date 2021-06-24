City Council approves design agreement for FM 1101, Barbarosa Rd. in New Braunfels

The Georgetown ISD board of trustees approved a $191.5 million budget for fiscal year 2021-22 during a special meeting June 29. The district’s budget consists of $139.7 million for the general fund, $5.7 million for the food service fund and $46.3 million for the debt service fund. The budget for FY 2021-22 accounts for a 6.1% student enrollment growth, 94.5% attendance rate and 18.7% property value growth. In the general fund, GISD’s net revenue after making $19.4 million in recapture payments to the state is $120.3 million. Recapture is a set amount property-rich districts pay the state with property tax revenue to be distributed to all schools across the state. This process is intended to give all schools roughly the same amount to pay per child. GISD has not yet presented or adopted any tax rates for FY 2021-22. Recapture is one of the district's largest expenses in the general fund. Other notable expenses include $71.6 million for instruction, $12.4 million for maintenance and $7.5 million for school leadership. Funding for salaries includes recommended adjustments from the Texas Association of School Boards and a 2% raise for all employees. The pay raise and salary adjustments were adopted in May.