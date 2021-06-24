Cancel
New Braunfels, TX

City Council approves design agreement for FM 1101, Barbarosa Rd. in New Braunfels

By Lauren Canterberry
 5 days ago
A road widening project in New Braunfels is moving forward on design thanks in part to state funding. During a June 14 City Council meeting New Braunfels council members voted to approve a professional service agreement with Pape-Dawson for the completion of design plans, specifications and cost estimates for additional traffic lanes at the intersection of FM 1101 and Barbarosa Road.

