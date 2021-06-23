Cancel
Russia says warning shots deter UK warship; London denies it

By VLADIMIR ISACHENKOV, JILL LAWLESS - Associated Press
Trumann Democrat
 10 days ago

MOSCOW (AP) — Russia said one of its warships in the Black Sea fired warning shots and a warplane dropped bombs Wednesday to force a British destroyer out of an area near Crimea that Moscow claims as its territorial waters, but Britain denied that account and insisted its ship wasn't fired upon.

