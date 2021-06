The fourth match between the Houston Astros and the Detroit Tigers will be held at Comerica Park in Detroit, Michigan on Sunday, June 27, 2021, at 1:10 PM EDT. The Astros swept the Orioles in their previous match series and Houston is currently leading the series with Detroit by 2-1. The team won the match last Saturday to a score of 3-2. Houston delivered 3 runs, 5 hits, and 3 RBIs in the game. Yordan Alvarez, Jose Altuve, and Carlos Correa scored a point each in the 6th inning. The Astros are 1st in the AL West standings with a record of 48-29.