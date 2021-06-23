Britney Spears fans gather for her court testimony

The day after testifying about the punishing conditions of her conservatorship, Britney Spears shared the “secret” on why the photos and videos she shared on Instagram so often seemed happy-go-lucky when she herself was deeply unhappy. Below a quote from Albert Einstein, Spears wrote, “I just want to tell you guys a little secret 🤫… I don’t want people to think my life is perfect because IT’S DEFINITELY NOT AT ALL… and if you have read anything about me in the news this week 📰… you obviously really know now it’s not !!!! I apologize for pretending like I’ve been ok the past two years… I did it because of my pride and I was embarrassed to share what happened to me… Believe it or not pretending that I’m ok has actually helped… so I decided to post this quote today because by golly if you’re going through hell… I feel like Instagram has helped me have a cool outlet to share my presence… existence… and to simply feel like I matter despite what I was going through and hey it worked.”