MEASURE TO ADDRESS STATEWIDE LEAD CONCERNS; REQUIRES A SERVICE LINE INVENTORY AND REPLACEMENT OF ALL LEAD SERVICE LINES PASSES ASSEMBLY. (TRENTON) – Moving to address New Jersey’s aging water system infrastructure and the ongoing concerns of lead contamination in many cities across the state, Assembly Democrats Gary Schaer, Angela McKnight, William Spearman and Robert Karabinchak sponsor a bill advanced by the full Assembly on Thursday 71-0-2 that would create an inventory and replacement schedule for every lead service line in the State, and would remove public finance restrictions to expedite municipal government projects to replace lead service lines.