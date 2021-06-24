Cancel
Athlete Spotlight: Sherando boys' soccer player Will Freilich

By RNiedzwiecki
Winchester Star
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWhat do you love about soccer: I really love how fast the pace is. You always have to be thinking on the fly. I also like how tight-knit as a team you get when you play. Most memorable moment in soccer: When I scored the season-winning header my U13 season in the NCSL right before our team had to split up because of an age-range change. That was for Winchester United. My Sherando teammate who was on my team at the time, Wade Butler, had a free kick in the last two minutes of the game that went off the keeper's hands and onto the crossbar. It popped out to me right at the 6, where I headed it in. That was the last happy memory with my team.

