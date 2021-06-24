Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Sacramento, CA

Winning numbers drawn in ‘Daily Derby’ game

By The Associated Press
Posted by 
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 5 days ago

SACRAMENTO (AP) _ The winning numbers in Wednesday evening’s drawing of the California Lottery’s “Daily Derby” game were:

1st:6 Whirl Win-2nd:11 Money Bags-3rd:8 Gorgeous George, Race Time: 1:42.79

(1st: 6 Whirl Win, 2nd: 11 Money Bags, 3rd: 8 Gorgeous George; Race Time: one: 42.79)

Estimated jackpot: $159,000

¶ To win the grand prize, ticket-holders must match in exact order the winning race time and the first, second and third place horses. Lesser prizes are given to ticket-holders who correctly match other horses or race times.

The Associated Press

The Associated Press

491K+
Followers
261K+
Post
230M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
California Lifestyle
State
California State
City
Sacramento, CA
Sacramento, CA
Lifestyle
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Gorgeous George
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Horses#Race#Daily Derby#Ap#The California Lottery#Daily Derby
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Hobbies
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Lottery
Related
POTUSPosted by
The Hill

White House mounts full-court press on infrastructure deal

The White House is mounting an all-out effort to sell the bipartisan infrastructure deal President Biden and a group of senators agreed to last week, deploying top administration officials to states and engaging lawmakers to help build support inside and outside Washington for the package. Biden in a speech in...
Seattle, WAPosted by
The Hill

Pacific Northwest heat wave temperatures reach all-time high

Record-setting temperatures were recorded throughout the American Northwest on Monday, in some cases beating previous high temperatures observed only this past weekend, The Associated Press reported. Seattle and Portland, Ore., hit 107 degrees Fahrenheit and 115 degrees Fahrenheit, respectively, on Monday, both exceeding records set just days ago. As the...
TennisPosted by
Reuters

Wimbledon ends in tears for injured Serena

LONDON, June 29 (Reuters) - Tennis great Serena Williams limped out of Wimbledon in tears on Tuesday after her latest bid for a record-equalling 24th Grand Slam singles crown ended in injury. The American sixth seed and seven-times Wimbledon winner was clearly in pain on a slippery Centre Court and...
Congress & CourtsPosted by
The Hill

Pelosi rebuffs McConnell on infrastructure

Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) on Tuesday amplified her plans to link a bipartisan infrastructure agreement to a second package of Democratic economic priorities, rebuffing an appeal from Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) to decouple the two bills. In a closed-door meeting with her caucus in the Capitol, Pelosi said...