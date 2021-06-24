St. Louis Lambert International Airport to offer flights to San Juan this autumn

Free-Photos/Pixabay

SAINT LOUIS, MO — People in St. Louis will enjoy a new Southwest Airlines destination to San Juan beginning November 13.

The flight to San Juan (SJU) will depart weekly every Saturday from and to St. Louis Lambert International Airport (STL). It is an opportunity for the people of St. Louis to have direct access to the capital of the Caribbean's Island of Enchantment.

Southwest Airlines stated that “It is a response to growing customer demand for more access to beaches.,” and promoted it as an “escape to the Caribbean.”

For Southwest Airlines, this will be the first time they offer direct service to Puerto Rico.

“We cannot be more excited to learn that Southwest is offering this direct service to San Juan,” said Rhonda Hamm-Niebruegge, STL Director. “We believe the people in our region are ready to take advantage of any direct service an airline serving St. Louis Lambert International Airport has to offer. We’re certain San Juan will become another of the successful destinations available for travelers using our airport.”

Tickets have been on sale since June 10. At STL, Southwest Airlines operates at Terminal Two and currently is the largest airline service at the airport with over 60 percent of the ticket sale.

About STL:

St. Louis Lambert International Airport (STL) is the main commercial airport for the St. Louis metro area and other parts of eastern Missouri and southern Illinois. The airport serves around 15.9 million passengers annually.

The STL is managed by the Enterprise Fund Department of the City of St. Louis and wholly supported by airport user charges covering the cost for the operation, administration, promotion and/or maintenance of airport facilities.

For more information on flights and services at St. Louis Lambert International Airport, log onto www.flystl.com.

