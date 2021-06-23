AMD drops driver support on older GPUs, including the 6-year-old 300 series
Just after AMD launched its new FidelityFX Super Resolution technology, it also announced support for its Rx 300 series and older GPUs, and pre-Ryzen APUs, would enter legacy mode, no longer receiving the same Adrenalin updates as the company’s best graphics card. This includes models such as the R9 390X, a card only just celebrating its sixth birthday and still offering a pretty decent 1080p gaming experience. In addition, the latest and future Adrenalin drivers will only support Windows 10, following in the steps of Nvidia.www.pcgamesn.com