AMD drops driver support on older GPUs, including the 6-year-old 300 series

PCGamesN
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJust after AMD launched its new FidelityFX Super Resolution technology, it also announced support for its Rx 300 series and older GPUs, and pre-Ryzen APUs, would enter legacy mode, no longer receiving the same Adrenalin updates as the company’s best graphics card. This includes models such as the R9 390X, a card only just celebrating its sixth birthday and still offering a pretty decent 1080p gaming experience. In addition, the latest and future Adrenalin drivers will only support Windows 10, following in the steps of Nvidia.

www.pcgamesn.com
Computerswindowsreport.com

How to install older AMD drivers with ease [Quick Guide]

Graphic drivers are some of the most important software components, yet their updates can cause a series of troubles. That's when a driver rollback becomes a must. Using some of the Windows integrated options will surely help you achieve this goal. Manually installing the older version of the driver is...
Video Gameswmleader.com

New “Designed for Xbox” displays include the best Xbox Series X support

Microsoft is expanding its Designed for Xbox program to include monitors and displays. Some gaming monitors will now include a new “Gaming Features for Xbox” badge that will indicate they support the latest and greatest HDMI 2.1 technology, with variable refresh rates, HDR, and 4K at 120Hz support all for the Xbox Series X / S consoles.
Computerseteknix.com

AMD Ends Support for Radeon HD 7000, R200, R300 & Fury GPUs

When it comes to continued support for older PC hardware, while it is always nice to see tech-supported for as long as possible, there does always come the point where things have to end. If you do, therefore, own an AMD Radeon HD 7000, R200, R300, or Fury graphics card, then you might want to savour your latest 21.5.2 driver update as following a report via TechPowerUp, this has officially marked the final supported update those GPUs will get!
Computersmarketresearchtelecast.com

3D and video: This is what the integrated GPUs from AMD Ryzen and Intel Core-i do

3D and video: This is what the integrated GPUs from AMD Ryzen and Intel Core-i do. For professional users and PC gamers there is no getting around graphics cards, especially when the highest computing power is required for complex CAD models, scientific calculations or the latest 3D shooter. For most other applications, however, a separate graphics card or an additional graphics chip in the notebook is superfluous because the graphics integrated in the processor are sufficient. It controls several monitors, relieves the CPU cores during video playback and is suitable for many casual games.
Computersmarketresearchtelecast.com

AMD FidelityFX Super Resolution is said to accelerate games even on older PCs

AMD unveils its FidelityFX Super Resolution technology, FSR for short, after a long period of preparation. FSR combines an advanced edge detection with a sharpness filter, as it is known from Radeon Contrast Adaptive Sharpening. This is supposed to make pictures so beautiful that demanding games can be rendered in a reduced resolution and then scaled up to the screen resolution. This means that even slower graphics cards from the older middle class should be sufficient for smooth gaming fun in visually demanding games.
Softwarephoronix.com

AMD Continues Working To Mainline Their PTDMA Driver For Linux

Published all the way back in September 2019 was a Linux driver for supporting the Pass-Through DMA controller for EPYC processors. The PTDMA hardware allows for high bandwidth memory-to-memory and I/O copy operations. Now mid-way through 2021 that AMD PTDMA Linux driver remains in the works and is up to its tenth driver revision while waiting to see if it's now ready for mainline or further changes are still deemed necessary.
ElectronicsHEXUS.net

EK Lignum Meets the Latest and the Greatest Nvidia 30 Series GPUs

EK®, the leading premium liquid cooling gear manufacturer, announces the launch of a new addition to the Signature Edition product portfolio – the EK Lignum®. It is inspired by our founder’s love for woodwork and modern computer technologies and named after the Latin word for wood. A perfect symbiosis of the oldest natural building material and contemporary high-end cooling solutions. An unparalleled example of how your PC can reflect your lifestyle. The Lignum line and its wooden opulence can bring a feeling of comfort and warmth to your home while keeping your PC cool and silent for its maximum possible performance.
Softwarewindowslatest.com

Windows 11 includes support for WDDM 3.0 (display driver model)

Windows 11 is coming later this year and the leaked build apparently includes support for WDDM 3.0 (Windows Display Driver Model). In our tests, we observed that the leaked build of Windows 11 adds supports for WDDM 3.0 (Windows Display Driver Model), which will be required for an improved GUI experience in WSL. WSL GUI support is 3.0’s key feature that most people will want (it allows the Linux subsystem to manage its own video RAM directly, giving a better performance to apps).
Computerswccftech.com

AMD Radeon RX 6600 And RX 6600XT GPUs Listed In New Update, Launch Imminent?

Via the website Videocardz, well-known informant @KOMACHI_ENSAKA on Twitter has leaked details about the recent driver releases by AMD pointing towards the possible future launch of the Radeon RX 6600 GPU and RX 6600XT GPU, complete with the Navi 23 GPU. AMD currently uses the Navi 23 in their Radeon RX 6600M mobile GPU. Both GPUs listed in the driver update correspond with the "73FF" PC Device ID as shown below.
Computersanandtech.com

AMD Moves GCN 1, 2, & 3-based GPUs and APUs To Legacy; Also Drops Win7 Support

Alongside today’s release of their new Radeon Software Adrenalin 21.6.1 driver – the first to bring support for FidelityFX Super Resolution tech – AMD is also using this opportunity to clean house on supported graphics products. As announced in a new blog post and effective immediately, AMD is moving all of its 1st, 2nd, and 3rd generation Graphics Core Next (GCN) based GPUs and APUs to legacy status. As a result, pre-RX 400 series video cards and pre-Ryzen APUs are no longer supported by AMD’s current drivers, and AMD’s previous 21.5.2 driver set will be the final release for those products. 21.5.2 will also be the final driver that supports Windows 7, as AMD is also using this opportunity to drop support for that already-retired OS.
Softwarephoronix.com

AMD Drops Pre-Polaris GPU Support From Their Mainline Radeon Software Driver

AMD has shifted all their graphics processors and APUs prior to Polaris / GCN 1.4 to being legacy and will not be supported by their new Radeon Software Adrenalin releases. AMD announced that products ranging from their A-Series APUs up through the Radeon R9 300 series (including R9 Fury) are now legacy and will not see new releases with their mainline driver. On Monday for Windows users they published the Radeon Software Adrenalin 21.6.1 release while 21.5.2 is the last for these pre-Polaris graphics processors.
SoftwareHEXUS.net

AMD's Radeon driver moves Windows 7 to legacy support

Yesterday, the HEXUS editor took a close look at AMD's FidelityFX Super Resolution (FSR) technology, with a deep dive into the tech and some pixel peeping of FSR in action in the first games that support it. Alongside that welcome new feature, a new driver, Radeon Software Adrenalin 21.6.1, was launched to support it, as well as support the new AMD Radeon RX 6800M Graphics for laptops, and the Dungeons & Dragons: Dark Alliance game.
ComputersPosted by
TheStreet

Exxact Corporation Expands System Line To Include New AMD Radeon™ PRO W6000 Series Workstation Graphics

FREMONT, Calif., June 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Exxact Corporation, a leading provider of high performance computing (HPC), artificial intelligence (AI), and data center solutions, announces support for a wide selection of Valence™ and TENSOREX™ workstations and servers featuring the new AMD Radeon PRO W6800 and AMD Radeon PRO W6600 workstation graphics cards. These new GPU-accelerated systems allow for flexibility that researchers and designers need to deliver unmatched performance across a variety of professional applications.
Computersnotebookcheck.net

AMD RDNA3 GPUs rumored to steal the performance crown from Nvidia Hopper in mid-2022 due to massive Infinity Cache improvements

Previous leaks were already suggesting that the RDNA3 GPUs should be more than twice as fast as the current RX 6800 XT models thanks to the multi-chip module approach, but fresh rumors now claim that the impressive raster and ray tracing performance of the RDNA3 is also enabled through a massive increase in Infinity Cache memory capacity.
SoftwareIGN

Windows 11 CPU Support May Include AMD Ryzen 1000 Series and Intel 7th Gen: Microsoft

The reveal of Windows 11 has come with its own surprises, some of which required a lot of clarification from Microsoft after the reveal. One of these have been the system requirements for installing and running the new operating system, that at the time of writing requires certain newer CPUs, essentially locking out older PC owners. Well, it looks like Microsoft is going back on their words by now confirming support for older AMD Ryzen and Intel Core CPUs being looked into.