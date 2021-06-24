Ohio casinos could miss out on sports betting
Ohio’s largest casinos may find themselves without sports books if the bill recently approved by the Buckeye State’s Senate is enacted as is. The bill divides sports books into Type A or online books, Type B or brick-and-mortar books, and Type C kiosks permitted in establishments with liquor licenses, though offering a narrow spectrum of sports bets. Type B licenses are allocated to counties on a quota system, with the most populous counties given preference.www.cdcgamingreports.com