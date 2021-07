This year's 2021 Grand Marshall Kippy Blaney has lived in the Miss-Lou 62 years. Born in Natchez but lived in Concordia Parish 44 years. He was 16 years old before he ever saw Lake St John but fell in love with it and always planned on making it home. When he was a teenager, he and his best friend Ricky Prescott rode around the lake listening to Willie and Waylon sing "Let’s go to Luckenbach Texas" and always dreamed of having a place on the lake named Luckenbach.