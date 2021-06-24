OPINION: New Connecticut law legalizes sports gambling at expense of daily fantasy sports operators

Online gaming is nothing new in New Jersey. In 2013, the state authorized both online casinos and online poker operations, and in 2018, it declared it permissible to gamble on sportsbooks online. It's no surprise that many people consider New Jersey to be a virtual Eden for internet gamblers. For years, legal online casino in NJ have been a gambler's heaven, with Atlantic City and its nine traditional casinos a major lure from the start.