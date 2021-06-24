Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Utah State

USU’s Scarver honored by Phil Steele

By Jason Turner sports writer
Herald-Journal
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe preseason awards are starting to roll in for the most decorated kickoff returner in Utah State history. Senior Savon Scarver was tabbed a fourth-team preseason All-American by Phil Steele Magazine, in addition to garnering a spot on this same publication’s all-Mountain West first team. USU graduate transfer linebacker Justin Rice has also been named to Phil Steele’s preseason all-MW first team, plus he secured a spot on Athlon Sport’s all-conference second team.

www.hjnews.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Logan, UT
College Sports
Local
Utah College Sports
Logan, UT
Football
State
Wyoming State
City
Logan, UT
Local
Utah Sports
Logan, UT
Sports
Local
Utah Football
State
Utah State
State
Hawaii State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Marcus Moore
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Usu#American Football#Usu#All American#Phil Steele Magazine#Fresno State#Sun Belt Conference#Aggies#Ps Fourth#The University Of Utah#Byu#Nmsu
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
College Sports
News Break
Football
News Break
UCLA
News Break
Sports
News Break
Brigham Young University
News Break
NCAA
Related
Congress & CourtsPosted by
The Hill

House passes bill to remove Confederate statues from Capitol

The House passed legislation on Tuesday that would remove artwork from the Capitol that honors people with legacies of defending slavery, including by serving the Confederacy. The 285-120 vote was bipartisan, but it split Republicans. A minority of 67 Republicans joined with all Democrats in support, while 120 voted against it.
POTUSPosted by
The Hill

White House mounts full-court press on infrastructure deal

The White House is mounting an all-out effort to sell the bipartisan infrastructure deal President Biden and a group of senators agreed to last week, deploying top administration officials to states and engaging lawmakers to help build support inside and outside Washington for the package. Biden in a speech in...
POTUSCNN

June 29 coronavirus news

Delta variant now accounts for 26% of coronavirus cases in US, CDC estimates. The Delta variant of coronavirus now accounts for 26% of Covid-19 cases in the US, the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention estimates. The CDC updated its estimates of which variants are circulating on Tuesday. The...
Congress & CourtsPosted by
The Hill

Pelosi rebuffs McConnell on infrastructure

Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) on Tuesday amplified her plans to link a bipartisan infrastructure agreement to a second package of Democratic economic priorities, rebuffing an appeal from Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) to decouple the two bills. In a closed-door meeting with her caucus in the Capitol, Pelosi said...