USU’s Scarver honored by Phil Steele

The preseason awards are starting to roll in for the most decorated kickoff returner in Utah State history. Senior Savon Scarver was tabbed a fourth-team preseason All-American by Phil Steele Magazine, in addition to garnering a spot on this same publication’s all-Mountain West first team. USU graduate transfer linebacker Justin Rice has also been named to Phil Steele’s preseason all-MW first team, plus he secured a spot on Athlon Sport’s all-conference second team.