American Canyon, CA

No more gas stations in American Canyon

By Pierre R. Washington
Napa Valley Register
 5 days ago

To the Student Leadership of Schools for Climate Action (S4CA): I would like to personally compliment you all for the way you participated in two recent noticed hearings of the City Council of American Canyon. Your individual presentations, comprised in some examples both written emails and oral presentations, demonstrated a clear understanding of the issues before the City Council, the sources of authority, which the City Council has to regulate land uses; in particular, new and future gas stations as well as the resulting environmental and land use impacts.

